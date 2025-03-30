"Worth the wait"- The Boys creator Eric Kripke gives a promising update for Gen V season 2

As season 5 of The Boys continues to be in production, fans await the arrival of Gen V season 2. The spinoff show of The Boys ended its first season in November 2023, and featured a huge cliffhanger. However, since then, there have been no updates regarding season 2. With the latest season having its filming completed too, fans await an update regarding the new season.

Ad

Taking to his social media, The Boys creator Eric Kripke confirmed that Gen V season 2 news is set to come soon. Giving fans an update on the upcoming season of the show on March 29, 2025, he confirmed that the episodes are done editing and that only music, sound, and VFX are left to do.

Alongside that, he also confirmed that a trailer and date announcement for the show are set to come soon as well. Not only that, but Kripke shared his enthusiasm for season 2 as well and said that it's better than season 1 and will be worth the wait.

Ad

Trending

"Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait)," said Kripke on his X account.

What can fans expect from Gen V season 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, there are no concrete details available for Gen V season 2 as a trailer hasn't been made available, but season 1 of the show sets up the future in a massive way.

With Cate and Sam being a part of Vought and having appeared in The Boys season 4, fans can certainly expect to see even more connections with the mainline show in season 2 of Gen V.

At the end of Gen V season 1, fans got to see Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre end up in a secret faculty after they were attacked by Homelander. This all happened due to the shady practices of the Godolkin University coming out and the three revolting against it.

Ad

While the show doesn't exactly reveal where they are, it's pretty similar to The Woods, a secret facility that Vought was running to test and torture supes.

It certainly looks like Gen V season 2 will focus on the four people trying to get out of the faculty. Given that some of the larger elements of Gen V season 1 were used to set up The Boys season 4 as well, fans can expect the same to happen here, too.

Ad

However, the question remains how the show will work around actor Chance Perdomo's death - he played Andre in the show.

The young actor tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident back on March 30, 2024, and Amazon has confirmed that he won't be recast for Gen V season 2. Well, only time will answer that question.

What is Gen V about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gen V is a spinoff from The Boys that focuses on a school specifically made for supes. Focusing on a few select students, it follows their journey as they uncover a conspiracy. The official synopsis for the show reads:

These gifted students put their moral boundaries to the test, competing for the university’s top ranking, and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International’s elite superhero team. When the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.

Ad

For further updates on the upcoming season of the show, stay tuned with us.

Also read: 10 shows to watch while waiting for The Boys season 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback