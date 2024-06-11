How does Gen V's biggest plot point tie into The Boys season 4? Details explored

The Boys season 4 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, June 13, 2024. With the new season, it looks like the titular group is going to get even more desperate to defeat Homelander, as the trailers have teased a weapon that can actually kill the Supes.

The promos so far for The Boys season 4 have shown that Butcher will be on his way to find a supe-killing virus, and the virus itself was introduced in the spinoff Gen V. It certainly looks like Gen V is going to be heavily connected to the new season of the show, as the characters Sam and Cate are set to appear in it as well.

However, the last we saw of the virus in Gen V, it was seen in the hands of Victoria Neuman. Now that Butcher has his eyes on the virus, it certainly is going to see the anti-hero go down a diabolical path to retrieve it from her.

Who created the supe-killing virus?

In Gen V, we follow the lives of children who are studying at the superhero school known as Godolkin University. However, underneath the university, a sinister ploy was going on as its dean, Indira Shetty, was running a secret lab that specialized in experimenting on supes. Here, a doctor by the name of Cardosa creates a virus that has the power to infect and kill a supe.

While Cardosa believed that this virus was only being used to depower them and was a means of research, Indira wanted to use it to disperse it off in the air and kill every supe that was on Earth. She wanted to do this because Homelander was responsible for the deaths of her husband and child, and blinded by revenge, she wanted to commit mass genocide.

This plot point was the driving force behind Gen V and also brought it closer to The Boys comic, where Butcher also had the same plan. However, Marie Moreau was able to notify Victoria Neuman about the virus, and she took the matter into her own hands. Neuman secretly met Cardosa and took the virus from him, promising that she would keep his family safe, but she lied to him and ultimately murdered him. What she does with the virus remains to be seen.

What can we expect from The Boys season 4?

Considering that the trailers so far have promised that Butcher and his group will be going after the virus in The Boys season 4, we can expect them to try and find it and potentially use it against Homelander. However, it still remains unclear whether the show will stick close to the comics here, as Butcher too wanted to kill off every supe with the virus in the comics.

In The Boys comic, Butcher was successful in getting revenge on Homelander, but he was driven insane by guilt and wanted to make sure that not a single supe was left on Earth. Thus, he decided to use the virus against them, but was stopped by Hughie at the end, who effectively defeated him and also saw his old friend die.

All will be eventually revealed soon, though, as The Boys season 4 is set to hit the screens this Thursday exclusively on Prime Video.