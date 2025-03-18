Antony Starr drops a surprising take on joining the MCU and reveals a major factor holding him back

Ever since the release of The Boys, Antony Starr has become synonymous with the character of Homelander. Having played the comic book villain for four seasons, he is shooting his fifth and final go around as the character. Many viewers aren't ready to see Starr exit the comic book world, which has led to fans wanting him to be cast as other characters in Marvel or DC.

However, it doesn't look like Antony Starr would be too interested in tackling another comic book character anytime soon. In July 2024, while talking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote The Boys season 4, Starr was asked whether he would like to play another superhero anytime soon or even join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said no and cited his age for not wanting to play any other comic book character in the future, saying:

"I'm getting old and my body doesn't want to do much action anymore."

Antony Starr would like to play much calmer roles in the future

Following his answer, Antony Starr joked about what kind of roles he would like to play in the future. Talking about the show CSI, Starr mentioned that he would like to play roles that wouldn't require him to do much action, something that would just require him to sit behind a desk and act.

"I want to sit behind a desk on a 'CSI' show and you know 'You shouldn't have done that! Go back out and try harder!'" joked Starr.

Aside from action, Starr is well known for his drama work. He is best known for his work in the film Wish You Were Here, for which he won the AACTA Award for Best Actor in Supporting Role, and for the film After the Waterfall, for which he won the New Zealand Film Award for Best Actor.

Before starring as Homelander in The Boys and its spinoff Gen V, his most well-known role was John "Lucas Hood" Smith in the show Banshee. Playing the lead role in 38 episodes of the show shot Antony Starr into fandom, and much of his dramatic work there received him much acclaim. However, for now, it doesn't look like Starr knows what the future holds for him.

When talking to Rolling Stone in June 2024, during the release of The Boys season 4, the actor was asked what kind of role could fans see him playing in the future, and he said:

"I don't know, man. I don't know what I'm looking for anymore. Because I have so much fun playing this kind of character. You know what I mean?"

Antony Starr is currently shooting the final season of The Boys

While it's not known exactly what Antony Starr's career in the future will look like, fans can still expect to see him return to play the role of Homelander in the final season of The Boys. Season 5 of the show is currently shooting and is set to conclude the battle between Billy Butcher and Homelander that started in the first season.

Alongside Starr, fans will also see Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and more return for the final season.

