7 shows to watch if you liked ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld’

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (2025) is a six-part animated anthology that follows the adventures of two villains in the Star Wars universe, assassin Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton). Asajj Ventress embarks on a journey with a young Jedi Padawan named Lyco to find her love, Quinlan Vos, while Cad Bane explores the events in his past that made him go from a nobody to a lethal bounty hunter.

Created by Dave Filoni, this sci-fi action-adventure series is set after the fall of the Republic, but before the rise of the Empire, sometime between Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope (1977). It added more layers and expanded on the antagonists' morally grey attributes.

Fans of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will enjoy the other shows from the universe!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Tales of the Jedi, and other shows for fans of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

1) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

The main cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Image via JioHotstar)

As the Clone Wars intensify, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi must lead the clone army into battle against the dark side. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano go on a mission of their own to face evils beyond comprehension. Overall, the Galactic Republic must rise together against the forces of Sith Lord Count Dooku.

For fans of Asajj Ventress' story in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, The Clone Wars establishes more context about her contribution to the fall of the Republic as a separatist commander working with Count Dooku. The show provides a more in-depth look into her ruthless war tactics and her story before the events of Tales of the Underworld.

Cad Bane also has a minor role in its seven-season run.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2023-Present)

A still from the show (Image via JioHotstar)

The Star Wars franchise excels at immersive world-building, adding more layers to its characters and storylines with sequels, prequels, and everything in between. In Tales of the Jedi, fans get a glimpse into Count Dooku's past before he gives himself to the dark side. Meanwhile, Ahsoka Tano's journey is also explored.

For Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld fans who want to explore the intricacies of each character associated with Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane, this is the perfect watch. As a part of the universe's Trilogy series, it follows the same format, with anthological tales of a few unique characters.

Where to watch: Disney+

3) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-2024)

Characters in The Bad Batch (Image via JioHotstar)

By the end of the Clone Wars, Order 66 is triggered, turning the clones against the Jedi using secret programming and ensuring the rise of the Empire. But a genetic mutation makes Clone Force 99, a squad of clones, immune to Order 66. They escape the Empire and become mercenaries, rebelling against the system.

The redemption arc that fans see for Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld starts in The Bad Batch. Presumed dead after the events of Dark Disciple, her return adds more questions about her powers and role in the Star Wars universe. She becomes a bounty hunter who works closely with the titular team.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (2021-2022)

A still from The Book of Boba Fett (Image via JioHotstar)

Parallel to The Mandalorian's events, this animated mini-series follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) on his journey to becoming the new crime lord of Jabba the Hutt's former territory on Tatooine. Meanwhile, Grogu trains to be a Jedi with Luke Skywalker.

Fans of Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane's moral ambiguity and grey storyline in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will enjoy Boba Fett as a similar character in the Star Wars universe. As a bonus, Cad Bane's lethal antagonism is one of the major storylines of the show, with him going up against Boba Fett as an enforcer of the Pyke Syndicate.

Where to watch: Disney+

5) Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

Cowboy Bebop is a '90s space classic (Image via Crunchyroll)

Outside the Star Wars universe, many animated shows followed a similar premise with vastly different execution styles. One such media is Cowboy Bebop, a post-apocalyptic anime that follows a crew of bounty hunters ("Cowboys") aboard a spaceship called Bebop, working for the Inter Solar System Police to find criminals across the solar system.

Fans of the expansive and immersive world of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and the adventures of bounty hunters hurtling through space will enjoy what critics and fans call one of the best animated television shows of all time.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

6) The Irresponsible Captain Tylor (1989-1996)

The cast of the show (Image via Crunchyroll)

Justy Ueki Tylor is a happy-go-lucky young man with little self-awareness and a knack for escaping near-death situations. When a comedy of errors results in him gaining control of a spaceship, Tylor climbs up the career ladder at United Planets Space Force, succeeding in various missions against the Holy Raalgon Empire.

Fans of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld looking for a more light-hearted entertainer set in a similar premise will enjoy Tylor's misadventures as the captain of a spaceship. With an intriguing premise, the show attempts to parody space opera shows, with the right touch of 90s nostalgia.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

7) Outlaw Star (1996-1999)

Outlaw Star is a Japanese anime (Image via Crunchyroll)

In the Towards Star Era Universe, where spaceships can out-travel the speed of light, Gene Starwind and his crew of misfits set out on an adventure to find mythical outer space riches, knowledge, and power in a place called Galactic Leyline on a spaceship called Outlaw Star.

Both Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and Outlaw Star explore life in another reality, where the entire solar system is actively involved in conflict, with assassins, pirates, and outlaws aplenty. Watch out for bounty hunters in this universe, too.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

All episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld are now streaming on Disney+.

