Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: Complete list of characters and their voice cast

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is an animated sci-fi series that premiered on May 4, 2025, on Disney+. Featuring six anthology shorts, the series is created by Dave Filoni and written by Matt Michnovetz from Filoni's story. It is the third installment in the Tales anthology series, following Tales of the Jedi in 2022 and Tales of the Empire in 2024.

Moreover, Steward Lee, Nathaniel Villanueva, Saul Ruiz, and Dave Filoni comprise the show's directors. While Carrie Beck serves as the executive producer alongside Athena Yvette Portillo, Josh Rimes, and Filoni. The official synopsis of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Asajj Ventress, a former assassin, flees with a new ally, while Cad Bane confronts his past when meeting an old friend turned Marshal."

Nika Futterman and Artt Butler lead the voice cast in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

1) Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) is a dark side assassin who goes on a quest across the galaxy to safely deliver the young Jedi Padawan, Lyco Strata, to The Path created by her ex-lover, Quinlan Vos.

Voice actress Nika Futterman has worked on children's animated shows such as Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Minnie's Bow-Toons, The Loud House, and Mickey and the Roadster Racers, among others.

She has also voiced Oyuki in the English version of the Oscar-winning Japanese anime film The Boy and the Heron, released in 2023. Nika has lent her voice to various video games, namely Avowed, Marvel Rivals, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, to name a few.

2) Corey Burton as Cad Bane/Police Droid

Cad Bane as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

Corey Burton voices Cad Bane, a ruthless bounty hunter whose origin story is explored in the second-half of the series. It focuses on his rough childhood and crime-riddled life while exploring his friendship with Niro.

Previously, Burton voiced the same character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett. Moreover, the voice behind Ansem the Wise in the Kingdom Hearts video game series is Burton's.

Burton's film credits include The Spirit of Mickey, Watchmen: Chapter I, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, among others. On television, he has worked on Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Chip 'n Dale's Nutty Tales, Future-Worm!, The Secret Sundays, and Transformers: Animated, to name a few.

Furthermore, he also had small voice roles in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster hit film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

3) Artt Butler as Niro

Niro as seen in the series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

At the start of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, Niro and Cad Bane are seen as childhood friends surviving on the planet Duro by committing petty crimes. However, they find themselves on opposite sides of the law, with Niro growing up to become a Marshall and Cad an outlaw.

Apart from Niro, Artt Butler's popular voice roles include Captain Ackbar in the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rafael Diaz in Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Mr. Mu in The Loud House. Additionally, he is the voice of Shang Tsung and Cyrax in the direct-to-video films Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and more.

He has also worked in sitcoms, including Two and a Half Men, Mom, and I Didn't Do It.

4) Lane Factor as Lyco Strata/Traveler

Lyco Strata as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

Lyco Strata, voiced by Lane Factor, is a Force-sensitive teenager who seeks Asajj's help in finding The Hidden Path that can take the young Jedi to safety. The duo travels across the galaxy looking for clues about the Path, but decide to stick together in the end.

Previously, Lane Factor played Cheese in the teen comedy series Reservation Dogs. He was also seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and the short film Ghosts released in 2022.

Below is a list of the remaining voice cast members from Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld:

A.J. LoCascio as Colby/Shopkeeper

David W. Collins as Bilk/Imperial Tech #1

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as Gangster/Lazlo (Tall Man)

Steve Blum as Stormtrooper/Smuggler

Dawn-Lyen Gardner as Arin

Tony Amendola as Grandfather

Tudi Roche as Cort

Oscar Camacho as Deputy

Michael Bell as Dock Worker

Daniel Ross as Inquisitor

Ellie Araiza as Granddaughter

Vanessa Marshall as Mother/News Reporter

Barbara Goodson as Mother Talzin

Clare Grant as Latts Razzi

Al Rodrigo as Quinlan Vos

Eric Lopez as Niro

Imari Williams as Lawman

Idris Keith as Isaac

Gwendoline Yeo as Mayor

Jason Hightower as Tay Grutty/Town Council Member #1

Matthew Wood as Imperial Tech #2

Helen Sadler as Imperial Tech #3/Town Council Member #2

David Acord as C-21 Highsinger/Imperial Tech #4

Dee Bradley Baker as Raider #2/Raider Elder

Watch all episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld on Disney+.

