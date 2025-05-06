  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: Complete list of characters and their voice cast

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: Complete list of characters and their voice cast

By Deepti Sequeira
Modified May 06, 2025 08:48 GMT
An image of the 2025 series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Disney+])
An image from the 2025 series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Disney+])

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is an animated sci-fi series that premiered on May 4, 2025, on Disney+. Featuring six anthology shorts, the series is created by Dave Filoni and written by Matt Michnovetz from Filoni's story. It is the third installment in the Tales anthology series, following Tales of the Jedi in 2022 and Tales of the Empire in 2024.

Ad

Moreover, Steward Lee, Nathaniel Villanueva, Saul Ruiz, and Dave Filoni comprise the show's directors. While Carrie Beck serves as the executive producer alongside Athena Yvette Portillo, Josh Rimes, and Filoni. The official synopsis of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Asajj Ventress, a former assassin, flees with a new ally, while Cad Bane confronts his past when meeting an old friend turned Marshal."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nika Futterman and Artt Butler lead the voice cast in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

1) Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)
Asajj Ventress as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) is a dark side assassin who goes on a quest across the galaxy to safely deliver the young Jedi Padawan, Lyco Strata, to The Path created by her ex-lover, Quinlan Vos.

Ad

Voice actress Nika Futterman has worked on children's animated shows such as Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Minnie's Bow-Toons, The Loud House, and Mickey and the Roadster Racers, among others.

She has also voiced Oyuki in the English version of the Oscar-winning Japanese anime film The Boy and the Heron, released in 2023. Nika has lent her voice to various video games, namely Avowed, Marvel Rivals, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, to name a few.

Ad

2) Corey Burton as Cad Bane/Police Droid

Cad Bane as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)
Cad Bane as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

Corey Burton voices Cad Bane, a ruthless bounty hunter whose origin story is explored in the second-half of the series. It focuses on his rough childhood and crime-riddled life while exploring his friendship with Niro.

Ad

Previously, Burton voiced the same character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett. Moreover, the voice behind Ansem the Wise in the Kingdom Hearts video game series is Burton's.

Burton's film credits include The Spirit of Mickey, Watchmen: Chapter I, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, among others. On television, he has worked on Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Chip 'n Dale's Nutty Tales, Future-Worm!, The Secret Sundays, and Transformers: Animated, to name a few.

Ad

Furthermore, he also had small voice roles in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster hit film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

3) Artt Butler as Niro

Niro as seen in the series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)
Niro as seen in the series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

At the start of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, Niro and Cad Bane are seen as childhood friends surviving on the planet Duro by committing petty crimes. However, they find themselves on opposite sides of the law, with Niro growing up to become a Marshall and Cad an outlaw.

Ad

Apart from Niro, Artt Butler's popular voice roles include Captain Ackbar in the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rafael Diaz in Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Mr. Mu in The Loud House. Additionally, he is the voice of Shang Tsung and Cyrax in the direct-to-video films Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and more.

He has also worked in sitcoms, including Two and a Half Men, Mom, and I Didn't Do It.

Ad

4) Lane Factor as Lyco Strata/Traveler

Lyco Strata as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)
Lyco Strata as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Image via Disney+)

Lyco Strata, voiced by Lane Factor, is a Force-sensitive teenager who seeks Asajj's help in finding The Hidden Path that can take the young Jedi to safety. The duo travels across the galaxy looking for clues about the Path, but decide to stick together in the end.

Ad

Previously, Lane Factor played Cheese in the teen comedy series Reservation Dogs. He was also seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and the short film Ghosts released in 2022.

Below is a list of the remaining voice cast members from Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld:

  • A.J. LoCascio as Colby/Shopkeeper
  • David W. Collins as Bilk/Imperial Tech #1
  • Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as Gangster/Lazlo (Tall Man)
  • Steve Blum as Stormtrooper/Smuggler
  • Dawn-Lyen Gardner as Arin
  • Tony Amendola as Grandfather
  • Tudi Roche as Cort
  • A.J. LoCascio as Colby/Shopkeeper
  • Oscar Camacho as Deputy
  • Michael Bell as Dock Worker
  • Daniel Ross as Inquisitor
  • Ellie Araiza as Granddaughter
  • Vanessa Marshall as Mother/News Reporter
  • Barbara Goodson as Mother Talzin
  • Clare Grant as Latts Razzi
  • Al Rodrigo as Quinlan Vos
  • Eric Lopez as Niro
  • Imari Williams as Lawman
  • Idris Keith as Isaac
  • Gwendoline Yeo as Mayor
  • Jason Hightower as Tay Grutty/Town Council Member #1
  • Matthew Wood as Imperial Tech #2
  • Helen Sadler as Imperial Tech #3/Town Council Member #2
  • David Acord as C-21 Highsinger/Imperial Tech #4
  • Dee Bradley Baker as Raider #2/Raider Elder
Ad

Watch all episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld on Disney+.

About the author
Deepti Sequeira

Deepti Sequeira

Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.

She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.

Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.

Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications