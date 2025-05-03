Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Disney+ brings another season of Star Wars anthology storytelling in the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. The new installment is the third entry from the 'Tales of' anthology series to come out, following Tales of the Jedi (Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano) in 2022 and Tales of the Empire (Morgan Elisabeth and Barriss Offee) in 2024.

Ad

Two iconic villains from the Star Wars universe, bounty hunter Cad Bane and Force user Asajj Ventress, will get the spotlight in the new anthology series. It will be available to stream for Disney+ subscribers on Sunday, May 4, 2025. However, some fans may be able to see the first two episodes in advance.

From Tales of the Empire creator, Dave Filoni, the new anthology series will be brought to life by voice actors Corey Burton, Nika Futterman, and Lane Factor, among others.

Ad

Trending

When and where will Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld be released?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time. However, fans can watch the first two episodes of the series ahead of time, specifically, two days before their streaming release.

The first two episodes will be available to watch as early as Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00 Eastern Standard Time via Fortnite. Anyone who plays Fortnite can join the Star Wars watch party, while those who don't can still make an account to enjoy the series' first two episodes.

Ad

How many episodes are there in the series?

There will be six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. All six episodes will be released at the same time on May 4, 2025, on Disney+. This means there is no agonizing weekly wait to find out what happens in the next episode.

What is Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld all about?

According to Disney+, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will "enter the galaxy's dangerous underworld," featuring two iconic villains from the Star Wars universe. It will follow the galaxy's criminal underworld from the eyes of former assassin Asajj Ventress and outlaw Cad Bane.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per the series' description, here's what fans can expect about the storyline:

"Former assassin and bounty under Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an expected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law."

Ad

Chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, who created, directed, and produced Tales of the Empire, Dave Filoni, created and directed Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. His other Disney+ projects include Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Skeleton Crew, and The Mandalorian.

Who is Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld?

Actress and singer Nika Futterman will return to voice Asajj Ventress in the series. She previously voiced the character in the Star Wars Pinball video game, the Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace TV movie, and the Disney animated TV series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Ad

Meanwhile, Corey Burton, who previously brought Cad Bane's character to life in The Bad Batch and The Book of Boba Fett, will return to voice the outlaw in the new Disney anthology series.

Other voice cast in the series include:

Lane Factor

A.J. LoCascio

Dawn-Lynn Gardner

Eric Lopez

Artt Butler

Catch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld when it premieres on Disney+ on May 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More