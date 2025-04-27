Is the Thirteen Ghosts prequel series really happening on Paramount+? Viral poster debunked

The 2001 film Thirteen Ghosts, also stylized as THIR13EN Ghosts, directed by Steve Beck, remains a cult classic within the supernatural horror genre. As a remake of the 1960 film, it introduced audiences to a narrative following a haunted mansion with twelve vengeful ghosts.

Though it received mixed reviews upon release, the film's concept and unique visual approach won it a fan following over the years. Dark Castle Entertainment announced in 2023 that Thirteen Ghosts would be made into a TV show.

Recently, a viral Facebook post by YODA BBY ABY claimed that a prequel series was set to release on July 25, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. The post suggested that the series would delve into the backstories of the ghosts featured in the original film.

The poster created a buzz online, with many fans speculating about its legitimacy. The prequel series on Paramount+ is not officially happening, and the viral post was a hoax.

YODA BBY ABY's viral poster about the Thirteen Ghosts prequel series

The viral post in question features a promotional poster announcing the release of a Thirteen Ghosts prequel series, which will supposedly air on Paramount+ in 2025. The caption reads:

"Dive into the chilling world of Thirteen Ghosts Stories, a new 13-episode anthology series on Paramount+, where each episode unveils the haunting backstory of a ghost from the original Thirteen Ghosts film, reimagined by original director Steve Beck."

The caption continues:

"Featuring a star-studded cast of famous actors, this series echoes the eerie style of American Horror Story, delivering spine-tingling tales of the supernatural."

The series concept, mentioned in the post, closely mirrors the anthology format seen in American Horror Story but is not based on an actual production announcement.

The information in the viral post mirrors speculation and ideas that have been floating around since the film was released. Yet, without concrete confirmation, this post should be regarded as a fan-made creation rather than an official announcement.

Plot of the movie Thirteen Ghosts

Thirteen Ghosts is a supernatural horror film that centers around the Kriticos family, who inherit a mansion from a mysterious uncle. The house is an ominous structure made entirely of glass walls and etched with Latin spells, designed to imprison twelve vengeful spirits.

The family discovers the truth about the mansion's past soon after moving in. A ghost hunter, Cyrus Kriticos (F. Murray Abraham), who is the uncle in question, captured these spirits for a darker purpose.

The plot unfolds as the Kriticos family is forced to confront these spirits, with the help of psychic Dennis Rafkin (Matthew Lillard). However, as the ghosts are freed from their prison, chaos ensues.

Each spirit has its own violent backstory, and the house’s eerie mechanical nature is revealed. To stop the ghosts and save his children, Arthur Kriticos (Tony Shalhoub) must make a sacrifice, becoming the 13th ghost.

Among the most notable spirits are the "Angry Princess" and the "Jackal," whose appearances keep the tension high. Among the ghosts is also Jean, Arthur's late wife.

Near the end of the movie, spurred on by Dennis' ghost, Arthur jumps through the unstable machine to shield his children. The machine falls apart, breaking the house’s walls and freeing the trapped spirits.

Jean’s ghost, before vanishing, expresses her love for them. As the family walks away, Maggie, who is the children's nanny, furiously declares she’s resigning.

Thirteen Ghosts received a score of 5.6/10 on IMDb.

