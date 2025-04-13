Fact check: Is Netflix releasing a Kill Bill series in 2025? Viral poster debunked

Quentin Tarantino confirmed on The Club Random Podcast in August 2024 that the Kill Bill story concluded with volume 2. However, the speculations about the story being developed as a Netflix series began circulating on the internet. Considering the massive following of the film series, the news quickly gained attention, which intrigued fans.

Ad

The rumor, however, is based on incorrect information, as there is no Kill Bill series in the pipeline for Netflix. The rumor began from a Facebook page, known for sharing humorous content for entertainment purposes.

The Facebook page, YODA BBY ABY, frequently posts comedic content and fan-made posters of potential collaborations that haven't been confirmed by any credible source.

Fans, who were excited by the rumor, will have to wait for an official confirmation from either the streaming service or Tarantino himself.

Ad

Trending

Netflix has not announced a Kill Bill series for 2025

Ad

As mentioned above, the viral poster is from a Facebook page that is not related to the film's production in any way. The rights of the original films are owned by Tarantino's production company, A Band Apart Films, and Miramax Films.

Netflix has never revealed any information about securing the rights of the story, nor has Tarantino talked about it.

The admins of the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, which created the viral poster with Margot Robbie, have previously said that their content is all about creating fun and fake news.

Ad

In the poster, Margot can be seen in Uma Thurman's classic yellow jumpsuit from the film, holding a snake, which is a reference to Tarantino's other film, From Dusk Till Dawn.

Another noticeable part of the poster that intrigued fans was the mention of Vince Gilligan as the co-creator. Gilligan is known for creating Breaking Bad, which is considered among the greatest television shows ever made.

What's happening with the Kill Bill series?

Ad

As of now, there has been no news about Tarantino directing another Kill Bill film. He discussed this in 2021 on the Joe Rogan Experience, where he revealed that he did think about directing a sequel.

He shared the idea for the script, which would play 20 years after the events of the second film.

"I think its just revisiting the characters 20 years later. Just imagining The Bride and her daughter, Bibi, having 20 years of peace. And then that peace is shattered. And now Bride and Bibi are on the run."

Ad

He also showed excitement towards casting Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke for the roles.

However, in his appearance on the Club Random Podcast in August 2024, he told Bill Maher that Kill Bill was never intended to be a trilogy.

The character arc was completed by the second movie, leaving no room for a sequel. He shut down the hope for a third film by saying,

"No, I did. I killed Bill.”

Ad

As per his statement, there is no space now to continue the narrative as the core idea of the story has been concluded.

Considering Tarantino will only make one more feature film, which won't be Kill Bill 3, someone would have to buy the rights of the story and expand on its world for fans to delve into that world again.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about the Kill Bill series and other such rumored projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More