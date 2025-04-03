  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I am these people, these characters" - When Quentin Tarantino revealed what it takes to make movies like Inglourious Basterds on Joe Rogan's podcast

"I am these people, these characters" - When Quentin Tarantino revealed what it takes to make movies like Inglourious Basterds on Joe Rogan's podcast

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:09 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) and Quentin Tarantino (right) discussed movies on the former
Joe Rogan (left) and Quentin Tarantino (right) discussed movies on the former's podcast [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had numerous A-list celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Mike Tyson, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He once hosted Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, who is the master behind celebrated films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds.

Ad

During his first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in June 2021, Tarantino delved into his writing process with Rogan. The director shared how he managed to create stories that went on to become classics, saying:

"When I do a movie, I have more or less the story worked out... If I'm writing Kill Bill, I pretty much know at the end of the movie, she's gonna kill Bill... In Inglourious Basterds, I figure it's gonna end with a big mission... But what I've learned... is that little mapping out of more or less what happens in the story, really only applies till the middle of the story."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Because by the time you get to the middle of the story, well now you know so much more... I know who these people are. Now, I am these people, these characters... Now, I've invested in this world to such a degree that the hope is by the 40% mark or the 50% mark, the characters just take it from me and then, from that point on, they're writing the story."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Quentin Tarantino's comments below (0:25):

youtube-cover
Ad

Quentin Tarantino compares movies and TV shows during a conversation with Joe Rogan

June 2021 was not the only time Quentin Tarantino appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. The film director, along with Roger Avary, appeared on the podcast again in December 2024.

Tarantino discussed movies and TV shows and argued why, according to him, the former is better than the latter. He explained:

Ad
"The difference between [movies and TV shows] is I'll see a good Western movie and I'll remember it for the rest of my life... The story is good itself but there's a payoff to it. But there's no payoff [in TV shows]. It's just more interconnectional drama."

Check out Quentin Tarantino's comments below (1:57:55):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी