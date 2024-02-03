How many films has Quentin Tarantino made so far? Explored 

Quentin Tarantino is simply a boon for this generation’s movie buffs. A maverick of filming, the 60-year-old is a gifted director, scriptwriter, and one of the best storytellers that Hollywood has ever seen. The director has often talked about his self-imposed limit and plans to retire after directing a total of 10 projects.

He started with Reservoir Dogs back in 1992 and most recently released the Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. With rumors of his upcoming film, The Movie Critic, set to be his final being constant on the internet, we look at a detailed list of all the projects that he has worked on until now.

An exhaustive list of Quentin Tarantino movies

Fans are bound to be confused by Tarantino’s claims that he has only worked on 10 movies. After all, Kill Bill, for example, had two volumes and is generally seen as a duology.

However, as it turns out, Tarantino himself does not believe Kill Bill is two separate projects and counts it as one. At the same time, Kill Bill was, of course, one continuous story and was only released in separate volumes. Regardless, Tarantino perhaps simply wants to finish with ‘10 projects,’ possibly due to how conclusive it sounds.

In actuality, though, he has already directed 10 films, and The Movie Critic will be his 11th. The entire list can be seen below:

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Death Proof (2007)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Django Unchained (2012)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Hence, as fans wait for The Movie Critic, Tarantino has technically already released 10 movies in his illustrious career. However, his unique method of counting means that Kill Bill is seen as one project, taking his total to merely nine.

It all started with Reservoir Dogs, which paved the way for arguably his best movie to date. Tarantino has released several illustrious movies, but Pulp Fiction, which came out in 1994, is still regarded as arguably his best.

The Movie Critic: What to expect?

The director, of course, has created an utterly diverse body of work and has worked on a range of different kinds of movies. His upcoming project, The Movie Critic, is set in 1970s LA and revolves around a fictional movie critic who works for a magazine called The Popstar Pages.

Tarantino revealed that it is based on a real-life character who never got famous and worked for a 1970s pornography magazine. The movie will add to a unique catalog of films, which includes some bona fide modern classics such as Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

His stellar career resulted in a total of nine Academy Award nominations and two awards. Even so, despite having received two nominations throughout his career, he has yet to take home the Oscar for Best Director. That happened for both Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds, and fans will be hoping that his final offering, The Movie Critic, changes that.

Set to be released sometime in 2025, a specific date can be expected in the near future.