“One more personality incoming”- Twitter breaks into jokes as Quentin Tarantino describes his final film’s protagonist

Quentin Tarantino is arguably one of the greatest directors of our generation, if not of all time. The brilliant filmmaker has made 10 feature films till now (including two parts of Kill Bill), all of which have oozed substance and style, establishing a cult fanbase in the cinema circle. Tarantino has long been vocal about making a total of ten features, nine of which have already been made (considering Kill Bill as a single entry). So the veteran director is left with only one more.

This final film, which is hugely anticipated, is still some time away. Reportedly titled The Film Critic, Quentin Tarantino has just dropped some major hints about it. According to the director, his final film's character will resemble Travis Bickle from Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. In particular, Tarantino said that his next film's character will be the Travis Bickle of Film Critics, much to the amusement of fans.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

Quentin Tarantino fans from all over the world flocked to Twitter upon this announcement and made jokes about this upcoming film's character.

'Personality jokes' trend on Twitter after Quentin Tarantino drops hints about his tenth film

DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

For a long time, classic films have been a part of the discussion in the film communities. As Tarantino's upcoming film is based on a film critic, this makes it exceptionally intriguing to film buffs. For instance, Taxi Driver has been a part of the present pop culture because of the character of Travis Bickle, who has been the subject of many 'literally me' jokes on the internet. With Tarantino comparing his upcoming film's character with Travis, it was bound to draw a lot of jokes.

Moreover, as it is about a movie critic, it became a source of more entertainment for the fans.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Tarantino's upcoming character (Image via Twitter)

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film is set to premiere sometime in 2024. It is also meant to be the last film by the veteran director. More details about the project should start pouring in soon, but given it's a Tarantino film, it should be some time before it happens.

Poll : 0 votes