Where to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld? Streaming details explored

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is the latest entry in the Star Wars animated anthology series, released on May 4, 2025. The six-episode series is now available for streaming on Disney+. This new chapter focuses on two iconic characters from the Star Wars universe—Asajj Ventress, the former assassin turned outlaw, and Cad Bane, the infamous bounty hunter.

These characters will be familiar to fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where they were first introduced. As the two outlaws traverse the underbelly of the universe, the series presents an exhilarating mix of action, suspense, and emotional depth.

The story follows Asajj Ventress on the run with an unanticipated friend as she is granted a second opportunity at life. Meanwhile, Cad Bane confronts an old buddy turned lawman and so faces his past.

The show explores their backstories and exposes hidden layers of these cherished people as they cope with personal battles and conflicts. Focusing on moral concerns and survival in a lawless universe, the series offers a darker, more adult tone.

As a part of the Star Wars Day celebration, it will be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 4, 2025, with the first two episodes launching earlier in a special event.

Fans will get an early look at the show via a unique virtual premiere hosted in Fortnite. Here’s a closer look at the streaming details and subscription options for Disney+ to help you prepare for the release.

Streaming details of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is now available to stream on Disney+ starting on May 4, 2025. However, Disney has partnered with Epic Games to offer an early preview of the first two episodes through a virtual premiere event in Fortnite.

This event took place on May 2, 2025, at 3 pm BST (10 am ET) on the Star Wars Watch Party island. Fans who participated had the chance to watch the first two episodes ahead of the official release date.

Each episode, focusing on either Asajj Ventress or Cad Bane, runs for about 15 minutes. As the show is part of the yearly Star Wars Day celebration, fans are expected to rush to Disney+ to see the newest animated contribution to the brand.

Disney+ subscription plans

A Disney+ subscription, which has two primary plans, will let individuals access Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Monthly, the Disney+ Basic (With Ads) plan runs $9.99. This plan streams content in up to 1080p Full HD and has ads during playback. It allows two simultaneous streams but no download capability.

Meanwhile, the Disney+ Premium (Ad-Free) plan offers an ad-free experience for $15.99 a month. This plan supports downloads, allows four concurrent streams, and offers streaming in up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Disney+ also provides bundle deals with Hulu and ESPN+ at reduced rates, giving subscribers even more material choices.

Plot and direction of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld focuses on the backstories and emotional struggles of Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

Set in the galaxy’s underworld, the series introduces new allies and old foes. Asajj, presumed dead after the events of Dark Disciple, takes on the role of a mentor to a young Force-sensitive boy. Meanwhile, Cad Bane is forced to confront his past when he faces an old friend, now a lawman.

Stay tuned for more updates on Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and similar projects as the year progresses.

