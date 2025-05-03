What time will Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions 

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the third installment in the "Tales of" anthology series set in the Star Wars universe, is coming to Disney+. The popular series started in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi, featuring the prequel era with Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano. What followed was Tales of the Empire, which came out in 2024, featuring the Galactic Empire warriors Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee.

In the all-new anthology series, two Star Wars galaxy villains will take the lead. First announced on April 2 with a trailer, key art, and stills, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will finally be premiering at 3:00 am ET on Sunday, May 4, 2025, only on Disney+. Bringing a total of six episodes, the entire collection will be dropping at once on the release date, giving fans a bingeable format.

From the creator and director of Tales of the Empire and Skeleton Crew, Dave Filoni, Tales of the Underworld brings the overarching story of Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane, voiced by Nika Futterman and Corey Burton, respectively.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld release time for all regions

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will arrive on streaming just in time for the informal Star Wars holiday, aka, May 4, or "May the 4th," like the second entry in the Tales of series. The all-new anthology miniseries will premiere this Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note that the release timings may vary depending on the region. Take a look at the table below for the guide on the exact release dates and times for the series premiere.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:00 pm Alaska Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 11:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 12:00 am Mountain Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 1:00 am Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 2:00 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 3:00 am

All six episodes of the miniseries will be dropping at the same time.

Where to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Disney+ gives audiences access to all Star Wars movies and TV series. Like the first two entries of the anthology series, Tales of the Underworld will exclusively be released on Disney+.

Existing subscribers will have access to watch the miniseries anytime once it arrives on streaming. Meanwhile, non-subscribers can register for a basic account with ads worth $9.99 a month. Ad-free streaming on Disney+ costs $15.99 per month.

Is there a preview of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld?

Disney and Star Wars' official social media accounts released the Tales of the Underworld trailer on April 2, 2025. The 2-minute first glimpse of the third anthology series introduces the two galaxy bounty hunters who will be bringing fans into some all-new danger and adventure.

Asajj Ventress, who's had a dark life, tries to leave the past behind and start over. She talked about being Count Dooku's lead assassin, but she doesn't want that life anymore. As seen in the trailer, the former assassin and Sith apprentice will be going on the run and might receive her own Padawan in the process.

Meanwhile, the other villain in the story, Cad Bane, confronts a friend from his past who is now causing havoc on the other side of the law. Overall, the trailer teases two lawless, fearless, and ruthless villains in the galaxy and their enemies in action-packed scenes.

Catch all episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld on Disney+ on May 4, 2025.

