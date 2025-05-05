What is the correct order to watch Star Wars for the first time? Explained

Star Wars has been bringing intergalactic stories from "a galaxy far, far away," showcasing fights and struggles in space that one could only imagine. The franchise, known for its long list of ongoing content, has become a significant part of global pop culture.

Ad

The first movie from the franchise, Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), brought the war between the Jedi and the Sith to life, introducing iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Princess Leia to viewers. George Lucas' Star Wars has since become a major name in the science fiction genre.

The world of Star Wars is vast; films, series, video games, and much more content have been released as part of the franchise. However, the releases have not followed a chronological order, instead offering stories from different eras that connect existing storyline elements and what comes ahead.

Ad

Trending

While the movies can largely be grouped into the central trilogy, prequel trilogy, sequel trilogy, connecting movies, and upcoming releases, the various series from the franchise also delve deeper into various episodes between the movies.

The chronological order of watching Star Wars would include watching the prequel first, followed by the central trilogy, and then the sequel films, with different series interspersed in between the movies. The release date order would involve watching content as per its release dates. A detailed watching order guide for both orders is explored in the next sections.

Ad

Exploring the release date order of watching Star Wars

A still from the first movie of the franchise (Image via starwars.com)

Experiencing the thrills, suspense, mysteries, and climaxes just as they were felt by fans who followed Star Wars content since its original release would be a special experience for first-time watchers. Not only does it bring the storyline in the format as planned by the filmmakers, but it also allows viewers to follow the story without any spoilers.

Ad

For this method of watching, viewers can follow the order in which the franchise's movies and series were released to the public. This includes a journey back and forth in the plot's timeline but follows the original order of release.

The following list can be checked for the order of movies and series by the date of their release:

1977 - Star Wars: A New Hope (episode IV)

1980 - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (episode V)

1983 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (episode VI)

1999 - Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (episode I)

2002 - Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (episode II)

2005 - Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (episode III)

2008 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

2008-2020 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

2014-2018 - Star Wars Rebels (series)

2015 - Star Wars: The Force Awakens (episode VII)

2016 - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2017 - Star Wars: The Last Jedi (episode VIII)

2018 - Solo: A Star Wars Story

2018 - Star Wars Resistance (series)

2019-present - The Mandalorian (series)

2019 - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (episode IX)

2021 - The Book of Boba Fett (series)

2021-2023 - Star Wars: Visions (series)

2021-2024 - Star Wars: The Bad Batch (series)

2022 - Obi-Wan Kenobi (series)

2022 - present - Andor (series)

2022 - Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (series)

2023-2024 - Young Jedi Adventures (series)

2023 - Ahsoka (2023)

2024 - Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (series)

2024 - The Acolyte (series)

2024 - Skeleton Crew (series)

2025 - Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (series)

Ad

All about watching Star Wars in the order of chronology

A still from The Rise of Skywalker- Episode IX (Image via starwars.com)

The release date order ensures a watching experience in line with the original release format. However, some viewers may prefer to watch Star Wars to understand the entire galactic lore of the franchise's fights and struggles. In such cases, the chronological order of watching content comes in handy.

Ad

In this order, all the content can be watched in the order of its occurrence in the timeline of the entire plot. While one movie may explore the fierce fight between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, a series like Andor might take the viewer back in time to understand how the fight began after all. Watching it all in the order of its happening in the larger storyline would give much more clarity about the franchise.

Ad

The following list can be followed for viewing in chronological order:

The Acolyte (series)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (episode I)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (episode II)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (series)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (episode III)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (series)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (series)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (series)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi (series)

Andor (series)

Star Wars Rebels (series)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope (episode IV)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (episode V)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (episode VI)

The Mandalorian (series)

The Book of Boba Fett (series)

Ahsoka (series)

Skeleton Crew (series)

Star Wars: Resistance (series)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (episode VII)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (episode VIII)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (episode IX)

Ad

First-time viewers who are new to the galactic adventures of the franchise can watch the movies in release date order to experience the story as originally intended by the makers. However, for those seeking a deeper understanding of the plot, characters, and context, the chronological order offers a logical, timeline-based progression that helps situate events and relationships more clearly.

Stream different films and series from the franchise on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More