"Cancelling my subscription" — Internet slams Disney+ as Kim Soo-hyun's alleged 'Knock-Off' promo still circulates online amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

On May 2, 2025, a newly released visual tied to the halted Disney+ thriller Knock-Off was uploaded to IMDb, bringing the shelved project and its leading actor, Kim Soo-hyun, back into the spotlight. The image appeared while the series was on pause.

Earlier, production was halted after reports surfaced alleging a past romantic link between Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The connection drew wide attention and reportedly influenced the streaming platform’s decision to hold back the show’s release.

However, the origin of the still is not officially verified. While some viewers suggest the graphics might be unofficial or fan-submitted, others point out that their presence on a major industry database could indicate formal approval.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has not made any comments regarding the upload. Since the posters surfaced, discussions about both the show and Kim Soo-hyun’s inclusion have picked up online.

The timing and content of the image have fueled backlash against Disney+, which allegedly decided to post the glimpse of the actor despite the ongoing controversy.

"Cancelling my subscription yay!" an X user commented.

A fan comment on Kim Soo-hyun's alleged Knock-Off poster (Image via X/@nunuyumm)

Fans keep expressing outrage over the American streaming platform's involvement with the project linked to actor Kim Soo-hyun.

"Disney the shameless money grab that they are. As expected they just want that sweet money of ablivious International subscribers," a fan remarked.

"I think if Disney wants this drama on the air so badly, they should change the actor and reshoot," a user noted.

"I said it, I actually see this coming when all of a sudden everything went quiet, I'm not surprised though," another user said.

More similar fan reactions read:

"They surely are tone deaf," a person said.

"The only reason that disney is going to release Knockoff ,because Disney picks profit over morals. Not because they think KSH is an upright person," a netizen shared.

"They are testing the water," another fan added.

Disney+ previously halted Knock-Off amid the Kim Soo-hyun scandal

Disney+ had put production of its original series Knock-Off on indefinite hold amid controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun. On April 23, 2025, industry insiders reported that the production team officially informed cast and crew that all filming activities would be halted.

The break comes amid claims tied to the Queen of Tears fame's former link to the late Kim Sae-ron. The claims were initially published by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute (Hoverlab), which alleged that the now 37-year-old was involved with Kim Sae-ron while she was underage.

Kim Soo-hyun has since sued for defamation, demanding around 12 billion KRW (about $8.6 million) from those linked to Hoverlab, denying the allegations. Production on Knock-Off was reportedly nearing completion.

The script for the full 18-episode season had been finalized, and filming was in its final phase. Producers initially intended to complete the shoot despite the controversy.

However, internal discussions led to a decision to halt production indefinitely. Knock-Off was originally slated as a key title in Disney+ Korea’s 2025 slate. At present, the series is still on hold, and no confirmation has been shared about its future airing or casting changes.

In other news, Kim Soo-hyun secured the third position in the latest round of a fan-conducted actor popularity vote Star Power Ranking, gathering 11,546 entries between April 24 and May 1.

The numbers show a major leap from the prior round, where he ranked seventh with only 540 votes. This time, Lee Jun-ho claimed first place with 40,302 votes, followed by Byeon Woo-seok in second with 24,208. The actor advanced to third, overtaking Kim Nam-gil, who previously held that standing.

