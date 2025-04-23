Knock Off faces indefinite hiatus, Disney+ reportedly in talks over Kim Soo-hyun’s potential 180B KRW penalty amidst controversies

On April 23, 2025, News18 reported that the release of the highly anticipated Disney+ K-drama Knock Off, starring Jo Bo-ah, has been placed on indefinite hold following a controversy involving lead actor Kim Soo-hyun.

Allegations surfaced regarding a past relationship between Kim and the late actress Kim Sae-ron, raising questions about the timing of their involvement and reportedly leading to significant repercussions for the drama's release and production.

Meanwhile, CEO of the series sponsor, Safety Zone Korea, Park Ki-pyo, said that the ongoing scandal disrupted Knock Off and its scheduled release. He said,

“As a company that values youthful energy and innovative branding, we collaborated with Knock-Off in its production. However, this unforeseen scandal has disrupted the project, which is truly regrettable. We will determine our official stance after Disney releases its decision.”

Reportedly, Kim Soo-hyun could have to pay a penalty of 180 billion KRW (around $126 million) to Disney+ if Knock Off gets canceled.

Plot and cast of Disney+ Korean series Knock Off that got shelved due to Kim Soo-hyun's scandal

Knock Off is a black comedy crime drama set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The 18-episode series follows Kim Seong-jun, portrayed by Kim Soo-hyun, an ordinary office worker whose life is upended by the economic downturn.

Facing unemployment, Seong-jun delves into the world of counterfeit goods, eventually rising to become the vice president of the notorious 'Saemmul Market,' a hub for illicit trade. His journey is marked by ambition, intelligence, and adaptability as he navigates the challenges of the counterfeit industry.

Jo Bo-ah portrays Song Hye-jeong, Seong-jun's ex-girlfriend and a special judicial police officer tasked with investigating counterfeit goods. Their past and their roles on opposing sides of the law create conflict for both characters.

Other important characters include Yoo Jae-myung as Kim Man-sik, Seong-jun's father, who introduces him to the counterfeit world; Kim Eui-sung as Bae Pil-gu, a key player in the Busan counterfeit market; and Bang Hyo-rin as Bae Nu-ri, the president of Saemmul Market.

Other notable cast members are Kwon Nara, Park Se-wan, Kim Hye-eun, Ko Kyu-pil, Jung Man-sik, and Kang Mal-geum. The series is directed by Park Hyun-seok and written by Han Jung-hoon, known for their collaboration on Song of the Bandits (2023).

Disney+ series Knock Off became collateral damage amidst the Kim Soo-hyun and late Kim Sae-ron controversy

In March 2025, there were claims against Kim Soo-hyun that he inappropriately dated actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. This intensified after a YouTube channel posted a video alleging their relationship began in 2015 when Kim Sae-ron was 16 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27.

A statement from Kim Sae-ron's alleged aunt suggested their relationship lasted from November 2015 to July 2021.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the claims. The agency claimed that the couple's relationship began in 2019 when Kim Sae-ron turned 20.

In addition, the agency was attacked for allegedly pressuring Kim Sae-ron to repay debts associated with penalties stemming from her 2022 DUI incident. Due to the incident, she was reportedly unable to fulfill her contractual obligations. Gold Medalist paid 700 million KRW on her behalf to the stores that suffered damages due to the car crash.

Tragically, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house on February 16, 2025. The police confirmed that it was s*icide, but they never found any farewell note. The circumstances surrounding her death and the resurfacing of their alleged relationship fueled public scrutiny and media attention.

In response to the controversy, Disney+ announced the postponement of Knock Off's release, originally scheduled for April 2025. A Disney+ official stated,

"After careful review, we have decided to put on hold the release plan for 'Knock-Off.'"

Knock Off was wrapping up the filming of the first season and was on its way to a second season but is now in limbo. Advertisers reportedly raised concerns, with some reconsidering their spending as it relates to the project.

Industry insiders speculated that Disney+ may pursue legal action against Kim Soo-hyun for breach of contract, citing potential violations of morality clauses.

With an estimated 60 billion KRW (roughly $42 million) budget for production and a per-episode fee for Kim Soo-hyun approaching 500 million KRW up to 800 million KRW, there is a lot at stake. If Disney+ comes after damages, the payment could be as high as 180 billion KRW.

Meanwhile, on March 31, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun's legal firm announced that they have sued the late Kim Sae-ron's family and the Garosero YouTube channel's CEO, Kim Se-ui, for defamation. The actor filed for 12 billion KRW (around $8.4 million) in damages.

