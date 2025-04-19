"We can’t confirm her name" — Kim Soo-hyun's attorneys reveal late Kim Sae-ron's alleged aunt's identity is yet to be confirmed amidst lawsuit

On April 19, 2025, Star News reported that Kim Soo-hyun's attorneys revealed that they are trying to confirm the real identity of the individual who claimed to be the aunt of the late Kim Sae-ron. Furthermore, the attorneys put all rumors of unpaid fees of the ongoing lawsuits to rest as they confirmed that around 38 million KRW (about $26,790) was fully paid in fees.

For the unversed, Kim Soo-hyun's legal team sued the late Kim Sae-ron's family, her alleged aunt, and Garosero for defamation after the parties leaked several images and videos of the actor from his dating period with Kim Sae-ron. He filed a lawsuit on March 31, 2025, after declaring legal action against the late actress's family. The lawsuit damages amount to 12 billion KRW (around $8.2 million).

Meanwhile, the Seoul Central District Court issued a rectification order of the lawsuit in early April 2025. The Queen of Tears actor's attorneys revealed that it was due to their request for an extension to verify details, as they are yet to confirm the identity of the actress's aunt.

“It’s difficult because we can’t confirm her name, phone number, or ID number yet. But she’s also been criminally charged, so her identity will eventually be confirmed during the investigation.” (as translated by Allkpop).

On March 20, 2025 (KST), Kim Soo-hyun's talent agency, Gold Medalist, announced they had filed a criminal complaint against Kim Sae-eui, the person who runs the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, and an unnamed person claiming to be Kim Sae-ron's aunt.

The complaint alleges they violated the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes, specifically illegal distribution of footage. The agency stated that the picture, which showed a half-naked Kim Soo-hyun washing dishes at the late actress's flat, was a violation of his privacy.

They asserted that its public release constitutes a criminal act and have vowed to take strong legal action to protect their client's reputation.

After Kim Sae-ron's s*icide on February 16, 2025, a woman who claimed to be her aunt made claims about Kim Soo-hyun having been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron for six years, allegedly starting at 15. These claims were made public through various media and social media, leading to public speculation

Kim Soo-hyun firmly denied the allegations, claiming that they began dating in 2019 when Kim Sae-ron was of age. In a press conference held on March 31, 2025, he indicated his extreme sadness over her passing and proceeded with legal actions relating to defamatory accusations.

The controversy had major implications for Kim Soo-hyun's career. Many brands, including luxury fashion brand Prada and cosmetics brand Dinto, cancelled contracts with the actor.

Prada stated that the seriousness of the matter is the rationale for their mutual decision to end their collaboration. Dinto similarly stopped all promotional activities with Kim Soo-hyun and terminated his prior commitments to prioritise consumer trust and brand values.

Similarly, CUCKOO China stopped all brand promotion for the actor and stated that all marketing plans involving Kim Soo-hyun will be suspended.

An online petition called the "Kim Soo-hyun Prevention Act" to raise the age of consent (or for r*pe victims) from 16 to 19 gained attention with over 50,000 signatures.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Kim Soo-hyun's Disney+ Korean series, Knock Off, has been postponed indefinitely.

