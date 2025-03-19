Garosero releases alleged Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's home date video

On March 18, 2025, Garosero Research Institute released a video allegedly filmed by Kim Soo-hyun inside Kim Sae-ron's apartment. India Times reported that the footage shows a man recording a casual interaction with the late Kim Sae-ron.

In the video, the face of the man is not visible but the voice is audible. However, Garosero and netizens alleged that the voice sounded similar to Kim Soo-hyun. The video went viral online, which escalated the ongoing controversy as it also showed the man's reportedly inappropriate hand placement on Kim Sae-ron's back.

Furthermore, in the footage, Kim Sae-ron reacts to the device, commenting on its intensity and comparing the sensation to "if you stick tape on a cat’s back."

"Are You Filming Me?" she then inquired (as translated by India Times).

Kim Soo-hyun releases a 12-page statement denying every allegation made by late Kim Sae-ron's family

On March 18, 2025, Kbizoom reported that Kim Soo-hyun released a 12-page statement via his agency, Gold Medalist, where he refuted all allegations made against him thus far.

The first rebuttal stated that Gold Medalist "never demanded any compensation from Kim Sae-ron" and denied asking her to repay 700 million won (around $482,436). The agency claimed that they "wrote off" the amount in December 2023 as they believed the late actress wouldn't be able to pay it.

They shared a screenshot of their company's audit document from April 1, 2024.

“Gold Medalist has never demanded any compensation from Kim Sae-ron for any reason[...] We determined that Kim Sae-ron was no longer capable of repaying her debt and wrote off the loss in December 2023.”

Gold Medalist claimed that the legal notice sent to the Bloodhounds actress was a mere formality as they wanted to discuss repayment methods with her.

In its second rebuttal, the agency denied allegations of Kim Soo-hyun or his manager colluding with YouTuber Lee Jin-ho and attempting to defame the late actress.

The third rebuttal from the agency was that Kim Sae-ron DUI incident compensation amount was effectively lowered to about 700 million won. In December 2023, the agency wrote off the loss after determining that Kim Sae-ron could no longer afford to pay due to her struggles to continue her profession.

In its fourth rebuttal, the agency stated that Kim Soo-hyun attended Kim Sae-ron's funeral on February 18, 2025. They claimed that any picture of Kim Soo-hyun from the deceased's funeral circulated online was not him although the actor was present at the venue.

The actress was found dead in her house on February 16, 2025. BBC reported that the authorities detected no foul play and ruled it as s*icide.

Gold Medalist suggested Kim Sae-ron should speak with her lawyer regarding debt-related issues in its fifth rebuttal. She was told not to speak about these issues with anyone who did not have legal authority.

In its sixth rebuttal, Gold Medalist claimed that they asked Kim Sae-ron to not discuss the matter with other artists from the agency or outside the agency. However, she allegedly discussed it with everyone.

They denied allegations of previously framing actress Seo Ye-ji in its seventh rebuttal. Gold Medalist claimed that Seo Ye-ji's (or Seo Yea-ji) manager was equally shocked to read the claims made by Garosero and contacted them.

On March 17, 2025, the late Kim Sae-ron's family held a public press conference outside the Seoul Metropolitan Police Station. They demanded Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist apologize. They also demanded that the actor should acknowledge dating Kim Sae-ron in 2015 when she was 15 and he was an adult, aged 27.

