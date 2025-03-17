“No one answered her calls" — Kim Sae-ron's family claims Kim Soo-hyun's agency is denying accountability and is not focused on "the truth"

On March 17, 2025, Kbizoom reported that the late Kim Sae-ron's family held a press conference outside the Seoul Metropolitan Police Station at 2 pm KST.

Ad

The family of the late actress publicly accused actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, of denying accountability. The family accused them of failing to address the truth regarding allegations of an underage romantic relationship between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun.

This development adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding the circumstances leading up to Kim Sae-ron's tragic death on February 16, 2025.

During the press conference, the late actress's family stated that Gold Medalist allegedly tried to warn them of a "breach of trust." The family said:

Ad

Trending

“We read and reread Gold Medalist’s statement. It felt as though it had been drafted with the mindset of a legal team accustomed to political circles, focused on whether evidence is admissible and how to argue their case rather than on the truth itself. Do not attempt to justify your actions by suddenly bringing up the crime of breach of trust out of nowhere.”

Ad

The bereaved family further added that the Bloodhounds actress tried to contact Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun when she was served the legal notice of debt settlement amounting to 700 million won (around $483,186). However, "no one answered her calls."

“Gold Medalist never once told Sae-ron not to be alarmed because the notice of certification was merely a company procedure related to an alleged breach of trust. When Sae-ron received the document, she personally called each and every company representative, but no one answered her calls or provided her with a response.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More scathing allegations surface regarding Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with late Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Hoverlab, also known as Garosero Institute, released a video featuring an individual identified as Kim Sae-ron's aunt.

In the video, she alleged that Kim Soo-hyun, now 37, and Kim Sae-ron had been in a romantic relationship for six years. Allegedly, the relationship began when she was just 15 years old and Kim Soo-hyun was 27 in 2015.

Ad

In response, on March 11, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement where they denied the claims and criticized cyber wreckers for causing mental stress on the Queen of Tears actor. The Korea Times reported that the agency asserted the two were not in a relationship when Kim Sae-ron was a minor.

The allegations precipitated immediate professional consequences as luxury fashion brand PRADA discontinued its brand partnership with Kim Soo-hyun. This move was followed by skincare brand Dinto as well. G-Dragon's reality show, GOOD DAY, also informed viewers that they edited Kim Soo-hyun from their episodes.

Ad

Reportedly, brands like Homeplus, Classy, ALL DAYS, Eider, and more halted or terminated their endorsement deals with the Queen of Tears actor amidst controversy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 17, The Korea Times reported that the Bloodhounds actress's family demanded that the actor publicly "issue an official apology" for dating the late actress when she was underage.

The family said:

“We ask Kim Soo-hyun to admit to dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and issue an official apology. We also demand an apology from his agency, which has denied the relationship for the past three years and even repeated this denial just three days ago.”

Ad

On March 14, 2025, Mint News reported that Kim Soo-hyun lost over 300,000 Instagram followers as he faced allegations of dating a minor for six years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback