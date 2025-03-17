"She even wrote the exact date"— Kim Sae-ron's legal authorities reveal her diary allegedly documents her six-year relationship with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 17, 2025, Sports Trends reported that the late actress Kim Sae-ron’s side had disclosed new evidence regarding her alleged past relationship with actor Kim Soo-hyun. During a press conference at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, representatives supporting her family, including Kwon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, shared details about a diary Kim Sae-ron had kept.

According to YouTuber Kim Se-ui of Garosero, the diary reportedly contains precise records of her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. She documented specific dates, including one in November 2015, when they allegedly started dating. The YouTuber said,

"Kim Sae-ron must have been so kind that she even wrote the exact date. It says that they dated for 6 years starting from the exact date, either November 19, 2015 or November 9. I think it's very unfair to contact her now that she's been cornered and hasn't said anything about it."

Kwon Young-chan shared that seven members Sae-ron's family approached him for help in the matter of her death and her alleged relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. He claimed that there are entries in the later actress's diary with specific dates that indicate the start of the alleged relationship. He further stated that if he were an ordinary psychologist, he would have reported it to the police, but due to his position, he refrained.

The conference also addressed criticism Kim Sae-ron faced when she posted and later deleted a picture of herself and Kim Soo-hyun. YouTuber Lee Jin-ho and others reportedly targeted her after the post, leading her to write a more detailed account of their relationship.

However, she never published it, instead sharing it with family members via messages, which now serve as additional records of their alleged relationship.

Kim Se-ui emphasized that Kim Sae-ron had a habit of keeping meticulous records, which is why the diary provides detailed insights. He added that the family believes these records prove the actor's involvement with her since she was a minor.

More about the ongoing Kim Sae-ron controversy and claims surrounding Kim Soo-hyun

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun intensified after the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released additional photos. They later shared letters allegedly exchanged between him and Sae-ron during his military service.

These materials, including images of them together and affectionate letters, have fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency has continued to deny claims that the relationship began when Kim Sae-ron was underage. They claimed that they only dated in 2019 and 2020. However, Garosero Research Institute insists that the couple was together for six years, contradicting the official statements.

The late actress’ family has demanded an official apology from Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, alleging that his silence and legal actions contributed to her emotional distress. They also claim that when she posted a past photo of them during the peak of his drama Queen of Tears, she received warnings about potential compensation claims for damaging the show's reputation.

With ongoing allegations and new evidence surfacing, public attention remains focused on how Kim Soo-hyun and his agency will respond.

