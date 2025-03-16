Garosero releases new statement alleging Kim Soo-hyun's side has been constantly calling Kim Sae-ron's father despite being asked not to

The Garosero Research Institute conducted a YouTube livestream on March 14 explaining more about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's dating controversy. One of the things that the report expressed was that Kim Soo-hyun's lawyers contacted Kim Sae-ron's father several times in the few days after the alleged exposé landed on the internet.

The report continued to explain that despite the family requesting them to not contact them, the calls did not stop.

For more context, Garosero Research Institute first released a YouTube report on March 11, discussing the alleged six-year-long relationship between Soo-hyun and Sae-ron. This also led to many grooming allegations against the actor since Soo-hyun was 27 years old while Sae-ron was just 15 when they first started dating.

The report also stated that Soo-hyun was the cause of Kim Sae-ron's su*cide on February 16, 2025. Garosero Research Institute said that Soo-hyun and the Gold Medalist's financial pressure was the main reason behind the same. They reportedly forced the repayment of the money they had lent Kim Sae-ron for the DUI case in 2022.

All you need to know about Garosero Research Institute's recent exposé on Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with Kim Sae-ron

On March 11, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report revealing the relationship between the two actors, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The statement explained that the two started stating in 2015. It said that around 2019, when Soo-hyun started his own agency, Gold Medalist, Sae-ron joined the agency after cutting ties with her old label, YG Entertainment.

However, their relationship reportedly ended during Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident, which occured in 2022. According to the YouTube report, Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun helped Kim Sae-ron handle the DUI incident and also paid her compensaiton fee of 700 million KRW. The two's relationship ended, and she also left the agency after the contract expiration with Gold Medalist.

Regardless, she promised to pay back the money slowly. In 2024, Gold Medalist send a formal notice to Kim Sae-ron asking her to pay the money back, and since the actress did not have the financial stability to do the same, she tried contacting Soo-hyun to gain more understanding of the issue. However, there was no response from the actor despite the actress's many attempts.

Therefore, the report expressed that Kim Sae-ron died on February 16, on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday, due to the financial pressure. Gold Medalist released a response statement to this explaining that they never pressurized Kim Sae-ron to pay the money back immediately. They also stated that Soo-hyun was not directly involved in the financial debt.

On the other hand, Garosero Research Institute continued with their exposé with another YouTube livestream on Friday, March 14. This livestream revealed three things. The first was Soo-hyun and his legal authorities trying to forcefully contact Kim Sae-ron's family. The second was a picture of Soo-hyun being pantless while washing the dishes at Kim Sae-ron's house.

The third was a statement from Kim Sae-ron's family and their demands in justice for the death of the actress. The demands are as follows:

Soo-hyun acknowledging his relationship with Sae-ron when she was a minor and apologizing for the same.

An apology statement from Gold Medalist for denying the relationship between the two for the past three years.

Recognition of Kim Sae-ron's contributions as a founding member of Gold Medalist and an apology regarding the same.

An official apology for the repayment demand of 700 million KRW to the actress.

Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun have yet to respond to the latest livestream held by Garosero Research Institute.

