Garosero Research Institute seemingly leaks Kim Soo-hyun's alleged private photo amid ongoing controversy

On March 15, 2025, Garosero Research Institute sparked further controversy by seemingly revealing an alleged explicit photo of actor Kim Soo-hyun. Garosero Research Institute is the YouTube channel behind the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun regarding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Previously, the channel’s host, Kim Se-ui, claimed to possess compromising images of Kim Soo-hyun and threatened to release them unless the actor's agency responded appropriately. He hinted at revealing a new photo daily and mentioned having an image of a man washing dishes while unclothed at his girlfriend’s house.

However, Kim Sae-ron’s mother reportedly opposed the release of any new pictures, citing concerns for Kim Soo-hyun’s mental health. Despite this, the latest livestream from Garosero Research Institute included a thumbnail featuring a censored image of a man’s back.

The image closely aligns with Kim Se-ui’s earlier description of Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged private photo. Netizens quickly scrutinized the image, debating its authenticity while reacting with both criticism and demands for clarification from the actor.

Soon, further fueling speculation, netizens on the online community platform TheQoo started comparing details from the leaked image to Kim Sae-ron’s kitchen. The late actress’s kitchen has been showcased on tvN’s reality show On & Off in 2020, in the episodes where she appeared.

The comparison resulted in netizens finding striking similarities between the two kitchens. This includes the countertop color, the placement of cutting boards, and the positioning of the dishwasher, leading to assumptions that the photo was taken at her residence. However, while Kim Sae-ron publicly revealed her apartment in 2020 at the age of 20, the exact timeline of her residence there remains unclear.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, addressed privacy concerns and also responded to claims by Kim Sae-ron’s mother

Prior to the latest photo's release, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist, which is also co-owned by him, released an official statement on March 15. This response followed the previous report by the Garosero Research Institute on March 14, which included claims about the actor's explicit image.

Gold Medalist clarified that the photos referenced in the report were taken on December 14, 2019, and provided two images as proof. The agency expressed concerns over the public release of private photographs and urged Garosero Research Institute to refrain from further sharing personal information.

The agency also acknowledged the grief of Kim Sae-ron’s mother, extending their condolences and recognizing the hardships the late actress had faced. While they sympathized with her pain, Gold Medalist pointed out discrepancies between their understanding of the situation and some of the statements made by Kim Sae-ron’s mother.

They noted that certain details might not yet be fully known to her but refrained from discussing them publicly, stressing the importance of respecting the late actress’s legacy. Instead, the agency expressed willingness to meet with Kim Sae-ron’s mother privately to clarify any misunderstandings. They encouraged her to reach out at her convenience for a direct conversation.

This marked Gold Medalist’s second response to the situation. A day earlier, on March 14, they had already addressed speculation regarding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae-ron’s relationship, confirming they were romantically involved from mid-2019 to fall 2020, after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.

For the unversed, the controversy began after Kim Sae-ron’s family spoke on the Garosero channel following her passing on February 16, 2025. On March 10, her aunt alleged that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for six years, starting when she was 15 while he was 27.

The aunt also claimed that after covering 700 million KRW in damages for Kim Sae-ron’s 2022 DUI case, Gold Medalist sent her a legal notice for full repayment in 2024. The family linked these financial and emotional burdens to Kim Sae-ron’s struggles.

Subsequently, Gold Medalist denied all the claims, but public scrutiny has grown after Dispatch’s March 12 report appeared to support the allegations. Garosero has since released photos that they claim prove the two actors' relationship.

Amid ongoing controversy, uncertainty looms over Kim Soo-hyun’s career, including the planned 2025 release of his Disney+ drama Knock-Off.

