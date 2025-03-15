Kim Soo-hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae-ron’s mother’s recent statement; announce that they disagree with some of her claims

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement on March 15 in response to the recent coverage related to the late Kim Sae-ron. The statement followed a report aired by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (HOVERLAB) on March 14, which included claims and photos involving the actor and the late actress.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet allkpop, the agency clarified that the photos shared by HOVERLAB were taken in 2019, and provided two images to substantiate this.

"The photos released by HOVERLAB were taken on December 14, 2019. There is no reason for the private photos of Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron to be indiscriminately published. We ask that you cease the dissemination of personal privacy," the agency said.

In their statement, Gold Medalist acknowledged the pain Kim Sae-ron’s mother has been enduring after her daughter’s passing, expressing deep sympathy for her grief.

"After the loss of Kim Sae-ron, her mother is experiencing indescribable pain, and no words can truly console her. We deeply feel sorrow for the pain that the late Kim Sae-ron had to endure. We fully empathize with the concerns Kim Sae-ron’s mother has expressed regarding the media's treatment of the deceased," they said.

However, as per the outlet, the agency also addressed discrepancies between their stance and that of Kim Sae-ron’s mother. They indicated that there were certain aspects of the claims made by the mother that they disagreed with, and that there may be details she was not yet aware of.

"We believe there are some differences in perspective between us and the claims made by Kim Sae Ron's mother... that she has not yet been made aware of. We believe that publicly debating these matters would not be appropriate for either the late Kim Sae-ron or her mother, who have been trying to restore her reputation," said Gold Medalist.

Gold Medalist concluded their statement by offering to meet with Kim Sae-ron’s mother in person to provide further explanations. They expressed hope that the mother would reach out to the agency for a discussion at her convenience.

Kim Soo-hyun faces allegations from Kim Sae-ron’s family amid legal dispute and career uncertainty

This marks the second time Kim Soo-hyun’s agency has responded to the ongoing alleged revelations from Garosero Research Institute. On March 13, the agency had already addressed rumors regarding the nature of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron’s relationship. They said that the two were involved romantically from the summer of 2019 until the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.

For those unfamiliar, the controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron began after her family appeared on the YouTube channel Garosero. Actress Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025, the same day as Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday.

After that, on March 10, appearing on the YouTube broadcast, the actress’s aunt made several serious allegations towards the actor. According to her aunt, Kim Soo-hyun was in a relationship with the late actress for 6 years, beginning when Kim Sae-ron was 15 and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

The family further claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist—where he held ownership—took legal action against the actress causing her distress. In 2022, Kim Sae-ron faced DUI charges after allegedly crashing into an electric transformer while driving under the influence.

Reports suggest that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, covered 700 million KRW in damages on her behalf. While she was said to be thankful and intended to repay the amount, her family claimed that things took a turn after her contract with Gold Medalist ended.

In 2024, she was reportedly met with a lawsuit demanding full repayment. When she attempted to talk to the actor about this over messages, she received no response, as per her aunt.

Additionally, the family stated that the agency originally sought 20 billion KRW, a sum they claim was far greater than the actual debt. They further alleged that the financial and emotional strain caused by these circumstances contributed to Kim Sae-ron’s struggles, linking them to her passing.

As Kim Soo-hyun faces these allegations, claims of staff mistreatment have also surfaced, adding to the public backlash. With growing discussions, the future of his career—including the scheduled April 2025 release of his upcoming drama Knock-Off—remains uncertain.

