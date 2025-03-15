Kim Soo-hyun faces backlash as allegations of power abuse towards event staff surface amid ongoing Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

Kim Soo-hyun is under fire as allegations of past misconduct and power abuse emerge, adding to the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. A former staff member who worked on his 2014 Asia Tour fan meeting in Thailand has come forward, claiming that the actor mistreated event staff and abused his authority.

According to a report by Thai daily newspaper Khaosod Online, as per this person, during 2014 Asia Tour 1st Memories in Thailand, the actor allegedly disrupted event preparations. He reportedly demanded the venue be cleared late at night for a private badminton session and forced staff to work overnight without rest.

These claims, along with past reports of his alleged behavior, have sparked heated discussions online, further intensifying scrutiny on the actor.

Kim Soo-hyun’s past behavior under scrutiny amid ongoing controversy

A viral TikTok video from TikTok user @para_lim reignited discussions about Kim Soo-hyun’s real personality, with multiple accounts questioning his off-screen demeanor. Among them, a user claiming to have been part of the event crew in Thailand recalled an incident.

According to the claims, as Khaosod Online wrote, the actor allegedly ordered the venue—set with thousands of seats—to be cleared late at night so he could play badminton. After finishing, the staff was allegedly instructed to reset everything for the next day's event.

This claim was supported by an old fan post from 2014.

"Kim Soo-hyun said that the meeting venue today was used for badminton yesterday," the post read.

The staff member further alleged that the actor repeated this request on multiple occasions, causing significant strain on the team, who were left working overnight with no rest. In one instance, he reportedly criticized the setup, demanding adjustments to the badminton net.

"The net isn’t tight. I can’t play. Restring it!" he said.

An alleged video was also shared by X user id @Kwang4Siwan, showing staff repeatedly moving equipment while being unable to leave until Kim Soo Hyun finished his game.

The viral TikTok video that sparked discussion online featured a creator sharing anecdotes about Kim Soo-hyun’s personality based on stories from her acting teacher. This teacher, who reportedly attended the same university as the actor, claimed that his real demeanor was noticeably different from the polished image fans see online.

According to the creator, Kim Soo-hyun allegedly used profanity frequently, including a particularly harsh form of swearing that involves insulting one’s family. The video also mentioned past tension between him and actress Jeon Ji-hyun over an event, specifically regarding podium placement and actor seniority. The actor worked opposite Jeon Ji-hyun in the drama My Love from the Star (2013-2014).

These allegations surfaced as Kim Soo-hyun continues to face controversy regarding his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae-ron. For those who are unfamiliar, the late actress’s aunt recently claimed in a YouTube channel broadcast of GaroSero that the two had dated for six years, starting when she was 15 and he was 27.

The family also alleged that the actor and the agency that he co-owned, Gold Medalist, filed a lawsuit against the late actress, demanding 700 million KRW. This was reportedly the amount the company had covered for her following her DUI incident in 2022.

However, according to the family, the agency initially sought 20 billion KRW, significantly inflating the actual debt. The family has alleged that Kim Soo-hyun contributed to the actress’s mental and financial struggles, suggesting it was a factor in her passing on February 16, 2025—the same day as his birthday.

Kim Soo-hyun faces growing scrutiny as allegations about his past behavior and personal life emerge. Claims of staff mistreatment and a rumored relationship with Kim Sae-ron have fueled public backlash.

As discussions grow, the impact on his career—including the fate of Knock-Off his upcoming drama originally slated for release in April 2025—remains uncertain.

