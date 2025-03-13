The South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has recently been losing followers on his official Instagram account. Besides, several comments under his posts have also been directing hate toward the actor for his newly exposed alleged actions. This was a consequence of the YouTube report released by Garosero Research Institute on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Ad

On this day, the YouTube report revealed the alleged relationship between the late actress Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. The two reportedly dated between the years 2015 and 2021. When they started dating, Sae-ron was 15 years old while Soo-hyun was 27 years old, and this twelve-year age gap led to grooming allegations on the South Korean actor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the Garosero Research Institute released the report on the dating controversy and other alleged actions by Kim Soo-hyun, the actor's public image has been deteriorating. Due to the heavy criticism, several people have unfollowed him on his Instagram account, @soohyun_k216.

He had 21.2 million followers on Instagram, which was either steady or slowly increaseing. But after the controvery, the following took a huge dip. Over the last couple of days, the actor's following has come down to 20.6 million followers, and it seems to be actively decreasing.

Ad

Additionally, netizens have also been leaving words of criticism and hate towards the actor due to the controversy. Here are a few reactions of the netizens:

"Serves him right!! how innocent he looked.. all show only," said one netizen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I’m gonna need more than just his Instagram to be hit with impact. He groomed a 15 year old. Lock. Him. Up.," said an internet user.

"It's still not enough should get lower and lower," added another internet user.

"I hope he looses all his 20 M followers," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they wanted the followers of Kim Soo-hyun's Instagram to drop faster.

Ad

"Its not dropping fast enough for me," stated an X user.

"More and more plz," added another X user.

"Smh…why isn’t it down to zero yet?" commented another netizen.

Moreover, Soo-hyun has also lost over seven brand deals since the controvery surfaced. These include Shinhan Group, Shinhan Bank, Eider, Homeplus, Tous Les Jours, Shabu All Day, and Dinto.

All you need to know about the dating exposé between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun

On March 11, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report, exposing the alleged six-year-long relationship between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. Sae-ron, who was 15-years-old in 2015, was in a relationship with Soo-hyun, who was 27-years-old at that time. They had allegedly broken up by the time of the breakout of the Sae-ron's DUI incident.

Ad

According to the report, Kim Sae-ron joined Gold Medalist, Soo-hyun's agency, in 2019, right after it was established. Since she was an artist under the company, Soo-hyun and the agency took care of the DUI incident financially. This meant that they covered the compensation fee worth 700 million KRW on behalf of the actress.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She expressed her gratitude for the same and promised to pay back the money eventually. Later, she left Gold Medalist after the contract end, and in 2024, the actress recieved an email from the agency demanding the return of the 700 million KRW. Since this came as a shock to Sae-ron, she tried to reaching out to Soo-hyun personally, as stated by Garosero Research Institute.

However, the actor was not accessible. Moreover, Kim Soo-hyun also allegedly leaked the actress's cousin's number to the journalists. In an effort to prompt Kim Soo-hyun's to respond, Kim Sae-ron released a picture of the two where their cheeks were pressed against each other during the release of the former's latest K-drama series, Queen of Tears.

Ad

Regardless, the agency and the actor turned down the dating rumors. Kim Sae-ron took her own life on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday this year, which was on February 16, 2025. The Garosero report concluded their statement by exrpressing that they hold more photos and videos to prove the two's relationship and they will be releasing them soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback