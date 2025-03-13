"That’s exactly how it should be"- Internet reacts as Kim Soo-hyun fan cafés & accounts announce shut down amidst Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

Recently, following the dating exposé on Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun by Garosero Research Institute on March 11, 2025, the Queen of Tears actor has not only been criticized for his alleged actions, but he has also reportedly been losing support from several fans. Many popular fan cafés and fan accounts of the actor online have announced their shutdown.

While some completely deactivated their fan account after expressing their disappointment with the actor, others have made their accounts private and have announced the stop of their support and content release in regards to Kim Soo-hyun.

Though the details of the dating allegations between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun have not yet been confirmed or clarified, netizens have reportedly been siding with the late victim based on her family's statement and the Garosero Research Institute's report on YouTube.

Therefore, more people have been supporting and applauding the shutdown of these fan cafés/accounts. Here are a few reactions on X regarding the same:

"I respect fans like this, and that’s exactly how it should be," wrote one user.

"As a fan, it's important to know when to walk away and follow the voice of reason coming from within. I'm very proud of this account, and I hope more follow suit," said a netizen.

"It takes real courage to do that, and I'm so proud they're not afraid to call out their favorite when necessary," added another.

"I appreciate your commitment to integrity and standing up for what’s right. Your decision shows responsibility and respect," commented an X user.

More netizens appreciated the fans for not standing up for the actor despite supporting him for years.

"Thank you for doing the right thing, I hope other companies follow your lead," stated an X user.

"I hope more of his fans have this level of courage," added another.

"This is what fans are supposed to be. I know it's hard facing reality yet you still did the best you could do at the moment," said a netizen.

"As they should! Being a fan doesn’t mean you have to tolerate your idol’s wrongdoings," commented one other netizen.

All you need to know about the dating controversy between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun

On Tuesday, March 11, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released a report exposing the alleged relationship between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun. According to the report, the two dated between 2015 and 2021, making it a total of six years.

Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old when they allegedly started dating, while Kim Soo-hyun was 27. Due to the twelve-year age gap, many fans and netizens raised grooming allegations when this report landed on the internet.

The report continued to state that after Sae-ron concluded her contract with YG Entertainment, she joined Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, in 2019 when the company was established.

While the two's alleged relationship continued as they stayed under the same label, it reportedly saw an end in 2022, when Sae-ron's DUI incident landed on the internet. Garosero Research Institute explained that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency initially agreed to take full financial responsibility for the issue, and also offered 700 million KRW to Kim Sae-ron to help her resolve the DUI incident.

Kim Sae-ron then agreed to gradually repay the money to Kim Soo-hyun and his agency. She later left Gold Medalist when her contract with the agency ended in December 2022. In March 2024, she received a notice from Gold Medalist to immediately repay the 700 million KRW. When Sae-ron tried to personally contact Soo-hyun regarding the same, she reportedly couldn't reach him.

Additionally, the YouTube report stated that Soo-hyun or his agency exposed Sae-ron's number to the journalists, which led to an increase in media pressure. On the other hand, since the actress couldn't find a way to reach the actor, she uploaded a picture of the two on the internet, where their cheeks were pressed against one another, but soon deleted the same.

This was during the airing of Queen of Tears, Kim Soo-hyun's recent K-drama series. While Sae-ron reportedly expected the picture to prompt a response from Soo-hyun, the actor's agency denied all dating rumors. Therefore, Garosero Research Institute claimed that due to the financial burden and a lack of escape from the same, she decided to take her own life on Soo-hyun's birthday this year.

For those unaware, Kim Sae-ron was reported to have passed away on February 16, 2025, and the authorities ruled the cause of death as su*cide. She died at the age of 24.

