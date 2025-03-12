Garosero Research Institute releases Kim Soo-hyun’s private photos and letters sent to Kim Sae-ron during his military service

On March 11, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute revealed more private photos and letters allegedly sent by actor Kim Soo-hyun to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The photos and letters were sent during his military service.

This disclosure has escalated the controversy, as the channel continues to insist that the two were in a long-term relationship, despite Kim Soo-hyun and his agency repeatedly denying the claims.

The newly released materials include personal photographs from Kim Soo-hyun’s military enlistment, handwritten letters, and intimate images of him with Kim Sae-ron.

The military photos, which were never made public before, showed the actor during his time in the South Korean army when he had stepped away from the entertainment industry for his mandatory service.

Alongside the military photos, the Garosero Research Institute published images that reportedly depict Kim Soo-hyun in affectionate moments with Kim Sae-ron. Meanwhile, one of the most talked-about releases is a letter allegedly written by Kim Soo-hyun while he was serving in the military.

In the letter, Soo-hyun allegedly addressed Kim Sae-ron as "SaeRoNeRo," along with personal messages and affectionate expressions for the late actress.

These revelations come just days after Garosero Research Institute first accused Kim Soo-hyun of having a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Garosero also accused the actor of pressuring her to repay a significant financial debt.

More details from the second livestream by Garosero against actor Kim Soo-hyun

On March 12, 2025, Garosero Research Institute held a second live stream about the Queen of Tears actor, titled “I Love You, Kim Sae-ron (A Letter from Private Kim Soo-hyun)." During the broadcast, the channel released romantic photos allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron together, including an image of him kissing her on the cheek.

Another image showed the actor sending playful selfies to her while in the military, further suggesting a close bond between the two. Furthermore, a major revelation in the livestream was the claim that Kim Soo-hyun had promised to marry Kim Sae-ron.

According to Garosero Research Institute, Kim Sae-ron’s aunt revealed that their family initially believed the two were just colleagues. However, they later learned the truth after finding letters and messages sent by the actor. The family allegedly opposed the relationship but was unable to stop it.

The channel also accused Kim Soo-hyun of leaking Kim Sae-ron’s messages to Dispatch, implying that he intentionally ignored her pleas for help before her death. They claimed that when she reached out to him in 2024 after receiving a legal notice from the actor's company demanding repayment of 700 million KRW, he not only ignored her but allegedly shared her messages with the media.

Additionally, the channel suggested that they hold even more private materials related to the case, hinting at further revelations in future broadcasts. They have also alleged that Kim Sae-ron’s family is demanding a public apology from Kim Soo-hyun, insisting that the actor acknowledge his past relationship with her.

While his agency maintains its firm denial of the accusations, the ongoing leaks are putting increased pressure on the actor, with many wondering how this scandal will impact his career.

