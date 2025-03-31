Kim Soo-hyun files a 12 billion KRW lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family and Garosero

Kim Soo-hyun finally stepped into the spotlight with a live press conference on March 31, 2025, held at the Stanford Hotel in Sangam, Mapo-gu, Seoul. According to a live broadcast by MBC News, the actor issued an apology regarding the controversy surrounding his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Additionally, Soo-hyun announced a lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family, Garo Sero Research Institute, and an unidentified individual claiming to be Kim Sae-ron's aunt.

Attorney Kim Jong-bok of LKBN Partners, the legal representative for both Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun, was also present at the press conference. As reported by South Korean media outlet Xportsnews, the actor's legal representative stated:

"A lawsuit claiming 12 billion won in damages against these individuals has also been filed at the Seoul District Court today."

This lawsuit was also cited as the reason for not hosting a Q&A press meeting regarding the matter.

Why did Kim Soo-hyun file a 12 million KRW lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family?

At the press conference, a teary-eyed Kim Soo-hyun addressed the controversy around his and Kim Sae-ron's relationship and how it had affected him. Attorney Kim Jong-bok, who was also present, stated:

"Actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist have decided to file a criminal complaint and a civil lawsuit against the relevant parties in order to clearly reveal the truth. They have asked our law firm to do this."

He further added:

"In accordance with their request, our law firm has filed a complaint today against the bereaved family, an unidentified person claiming to be their aunt, and the operator of Gaseyeon for defamation in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc., along with the emotional report that actor Kim Soo-hyun just mentioned."

During the press conference, Soo-hyun clarified that he never dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. He stated that their relationship lasted only a year, about five years ago, when she was legally an adult. He also denied allegations that he had placed financial pressure on the late actress.

Breaking down into tears, he appealed to the public to look at the alleged injustice inflicted on him. He presented evidence from his side in an attempt to clear the allegations levied by Kim Sae-ron's family.

What was the purpose of Kim Soo-hyun's press conference?

Expand Tweet

The controversy first erupted following Kim Sae-ron's untimely death in February 2025. The young actress's demise sparked intense speculation, particularly regarding her dating history with the Queen of Tears actor. While police ruled her death as s*icide, doubts and theories continue to circulate.

For the past month, Kim Sae-ron's family, Garo Sero Research Institute, and YouTuber Lee Jin-ho have come forward with alleged evidence about her relationship with Soo-hyun. The late actress's personal life has faced intense scrutiny due to press conferences, letters, and audio-visual material allegedly exchanged between her and other individuals involved in those matters.

As a result of this controversy, Kim Soo-hyun's endorsement deals with brands like Prada and Shinhan Financial Group have been terminated. While the controversy does not seem to have died down, the recent press conference has certainly added a new angle to the ongoing discussion.

