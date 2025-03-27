Kim Soo-hyun's contract renewal with Shinhan Financial Group reportedly under threat due to ongoing allegations involving Kim Sae-ron

Kim Soo-hyun has reportedly become the center of attraction in the banking circle as Shinhan Financial Group is said to cut ties with him due to the allegations involving Kim Sae-ron, as per Smart Economy. My Love from the Star actor is currently embroiled in accusations of dating late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor.

He is facing a massive backlash from the internet. In addition, leading brands, including the luxury fashion house Prada and cosmetics brand Dinto, broke off their deals with him, as per Reuters. On March 27, 2025, an internal affairs source from Shinhan Financial Group reportedly spoke to Smart Economy regarding the situation. They allegedly indicated doubts about the possibility of renewing the actor's contract, saying:

"I understand that there are several months left in the contract between Shinhan Financial Group and Kim Soo-hyun. Wouldn't it be difficult to renew the contract?"

Previously, Shinhan Bank had taken down the advertisement posters and pictures featuring the actor. However, regarding the contract termination, they maintained an official stance of "monitoring the situation," as per the outlet.

Notably, he signed the contract with Shinhan Financial Group in July 2024, and reports suggest that the contract is set to expire in July 2025. Given the increasing allegations against the actor, the official source reportedly stated the contract renewal is unlikely to happen.

Kim Sae-ron's alleged unsent letter to Kim Soo-hyun allegedly signals their relationship when she was a minor, including their breakup

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute and Kim Sae-ron's family accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating her between 2015 and 2021. Notably, the actress was around 15 years old back in 2015, and Kim Soo-hyun was 27. The Blood Hounds actress was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025, which was also the birthday of the Queen of Tears actor.

On March 27, 2025, Bu Ji-seok, the legal representative of the late actress' family, unveiled an alleged letter penned by Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun but was never sent. The letter reportedly speaks about their breakup and GOLD MEDALIST staff members not responding to her after her departure from the agency.

In the letter, Kim Sae-ron allegedly apologized to Kim Soo-hyun for her social media post and wanted to clarify the misunderstanding between them. It is speculated that this was about the selfie she posted back in 2023.

As translated from Korean to English by the X user @translatingsk, she allegedly wrote:

“I'm writing because I want to clear up the misunderstandings between us. I couldn’t reach anyone at the company, and I was scared of the lawsuit. Still, I’m sorry for posting the picture. I only posted it in hopes that the company would respond. I didn’t mean to cause harm, and I apologize for that.”

Furthermore, she allegedly showcased her discomfort with interacting with GOLD MEDALIST staff members. However, she alleged that she only meant happiness for him. The letter continued:

“I realized that we were together for about 5-6 years. You were my first and last love, so I hope you won’t avoid me. Seeing you completely ignoring me and refusing to even acknowledge me makes all that time feel empty and meaningless. Can’t we at least be on good terms? Nothing more, nothing less—just enough to support each other. Do you really hate me that much? Why?”

The actress allegedly concluded her letter with her phone number and said that this was the only way to contact him.

In other news, Buyu Law Firm's attorney Bu Ji-seok, representing the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron, held a press conference on March 27, 2025, at Space Share Gangnam Station Center in Seoul, South Korea, as per Xports News. The attorney Boo unveiled alleged text messages shared between the two actors back in 2016. The text messages appeared to be intimate, further deepening the underage dating allegations.

