Chinese netizens raise doubts over Kim Sae-ron’s audio recording revealed by YouTuber Lee Jin-ho amid Kim Soo-hyun controversy

On March 19, 2025, the infamous YouTuber Lee Jin-ho released an alleged audio recording that suggested Kim Sae-ron was married and pregnant with a baby before her passing on February 16, 2025. In January 2025, the actress reportedly shared a few photos that were quickly deleted, raising speculations online.

The photos reportedly appeared to be a wedding photoshoot. According to the alleged audio unveiled by Lee Jin-ho, a female speaker, who he claimed to be Kim Sae-ron, was in conversation with a staff member.

The alleged conversation suggested that the Bloodhounds actress admitted to having held a secret marriage ceremony overseas and that she was pregnant. Furthermore, his alleged boyfriend, based in New York, subtly threatened her to get married. Notably, she had allegedly undergone an abortion, as per the audio recordings.

As the audio went viral on social media, several netizens were in shock while many were in disbelief. Meanwhile, Chinese netizens claimed that the audio released by Lee Jin-ho was heavily edited. An X user, @Kasyou0626, translated the Chinese comments regarding this incident into English.

“There are a lot of editing traces between Kim Saeron's sentences,” a netizen said.

“The analysis is based solely on the audio waveform from Lee Jinho's YouTube, without any judgment on the authenticity of the content,” a netizen added.

“The audio of Kim Saeron released by Lee Jinho has been edited in post-production,” a netizen stated.

Chinese netizens were convinced that the audio revealed by YouTuber Lee Jin-ho had been manipulated.

“Audio editing traces (complete 0 dB), pure silence caused by editing,” a netizen wrote.

“When zoomed in, it's very clear that the cuts between Kim Saeron's sentences are extremely frequent,” a netizen mentioned.

“The audio of Lee Jinho speaking, even with pauses, cannot possibly have pure silence at 0 dB,” a netizen stated.

About Lee Jin-ho’s previous apology to Kim Sae-ron and her family, refuting connection with Kim Soo-hyun, and more

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house, and the reason for the death was reported to be su*cide. On March 10, her aunt, alongside the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, made several revelations accusing actor Kim Soo-hyun of dating her since she was a minor.

Furthermore, Kim Soo-hyun's agency GOLD MEDALIST was also accused of having burdened her with financial compensation after her DUI case in 2022.

On March 13, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho took to YouTube to apologize to Kim Sae-ron and the bereaved family. Notably, the YouTuber had been under scrutiny for allegedly making malicious videos about Hi! School Love On actress in the past with false information.

In the video, he addressed his connection with Kim Soo-hyun, denying the claims of making videos after getting paid by the Queen of Tears actor. Lee Jin-ho further added that he had never contacted Kim Soo-hyun or his agency. A few days later, on March 19, 2025, Lee Jin-ho made claims about Kim Sae-ron, stating she was married before her sudden demise.

In other news, Kim Sae-ron’s family has reportedly filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for continuously spreading false information about the actress. As per The Fact, they filed a complaint against the YouTuber at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on March 17, 2025.

