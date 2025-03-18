"So inhumane"- Fans react to reports of K-media publishing 5082 click bait articles after Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident in 2022

Kim Sae-ron reportedly became a topic for clickbait articles in 2022 after the driving under the influence accident. Recently, posts about several Korean media agencies engaging in sensational articles allegedly using Kim Sae-ron in 2022 went viral on South Korean community platforms.

According to OhmyNews, despite being a promising actress, Kim Sae-ron came under scrutiny when the news of her drunk driving incident in May 2022 made it to the internet. As per the reports, after the incident, whenever the actress attempted to use her public social media to share updates or tried returning to the entertainment industry, she faced backlash from the audience.

According to OhmyNews' analysis, the agencies continued even after her passing on February 16, 2025. They observed that 5082 articles about Kim Sae-ron were reportedly sensationally written and published between May 18, 2022, and February 19, 2025, targeting forty-nine media publications.

As fans learned the report, they were not only disappointed but also enraged, questioning the ethics and morals of the reporters. Furthermore, they speculated about Kim Soo-hyun's alleged involvement in this reported smear campaign against Kim Sae-ron. This is because he was accused of being in a relationship with an actress when she was underage. Fans criticized Kim Soo-hyun as well as the media.

"So inhumane. She didn't deserve this,” a fan said.

"‘DUI Kim Saeron, colorful bracelets, smooth skin.. is she really struggling financially?', ‘kim saeron who can’t leave social media, no reflection whatsoever.. blocking the comment section.’ stone all these reporters 5,082 TIMES," a user stated.

"I wish this would be a lesson to the media to stop being so harsh on women but I know for a fact they don’t care and will continue to go on witch hunts," a fan commented.

Fans further raised questions about the alleged possibility of Kim Soo-hyun's involvement in the reported smear campaign.

"And now the same media are publishing 5000 articles about KSH's mental state," a user mentioned.

"just realized the timeline like dui was in 2022 and the break up in 2021 maybe I’m reading this wrong but could have her dui been due to it ? once he abandoned her after getting what he wanted and isolated her she went to alcool and unfortunately a dui was caused ?," a fan speculated.

"And that’s how smear campaigns work there. They pick and choose who they wanna bury. Meanwhile we can see how they are reporting for him now, rankings manipulation and what not," a fan stated.

K-media reportedly published over 3,881 sensational articles about Kim Sae-ron’s DUI incident and 1,201 stories after her demise

On February 21, 2025, a South Korean media publication, OhmyNews, reported about the suspicious activities of their fellow media agencies. Several Korean media agencies reportedly continued publishing clickbait news surrounding actress Kim Sae-ron in 2022 following her DUI case and in 2025 after she was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025.

According to reports, these are the number of news pieces per agency, recording up to 3,881 articles:

OSEN-302 articles

Xports News—265 articles

Sports Chosun—215 stories

Star News—183 stories

Newsen—162 stories

Sports Today—159 stories

10Asia—158 stories

My Daily—157 stories

Meanwhile, approximately 1,201 sensational new articles have reportedly been published after Kim Sae-ron's passing. The highest number of stories published by an agency reportedly was 63 by YTN.

In other news, on March 17, Kim Sae-ron's parents held a press conference in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to explain the reason behind revealing Kim Soo-hyun's photographs with the deceased.

