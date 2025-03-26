On March 25, 2025, Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, addressed the revocation of his upcoming fan event in Taiwan. The agency cited "safety concerns" as a reason.

"For safety reasons, Kim Soo-hyun's Taiwan brand event schedule has been postponed," Gold Medalist told OSEN in a statement.

The mayor of Kaohsiung held a press conference on the same day, urging organizers to reconsider the Queen of Tears star's appearance at the city's upcoming Sakura Festival. By evening, 7-Eleven Taiwan, the event's organizer, announced the actor's withdrawal from his fan meeting. They posted the update on Instagram, confirming the 37-year-old's cancellation.

"Due to a schedule adjustment of guest performer Kim Soo Hyun, the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival and OPENPOINT fan meeting on March 30 will be changed and adjusted," 7-Eleven Taiwan posted.

The actor was set to attend a fan meeting on March 30, 2025, at Taiwan's Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival. To promote their brand model, 7-Eleven planned to invite 200 fans through a raffle system.

The fan meeting was set to be the actor's first appearance after the controversy. Reports stated that 50 police officers would be deployed to manage security. According to various reports, this cancellation could cause about 1.3 billion KRW losses.

MBC’s Good Day teaser drops without Kim Soo-hyun

MBC's Good Day dropped a teaser for episode 6 on March 25, 2025, via the YouTube channel TEO. Kim Soo-hyun, who earlier appeared in the "88 line" segment alongside Jung Hae-in, Kwanghee, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Im Siwan, was missing.

The 40-second teaser displayed Defconn, Hong Jin-kyung, Jung Hyung-don, Kwanghee, Hoshi, Code Kunst, and Jung Hae-in in a quiz feature. It also featured G-Dragon and aespa, with G-Dragon shyly attempting the Whiplash choreography.

Good Day had already announced plans to edit out as much of Kim Soo-hyun's footage as possible and discard recordings from March 13, 2025. They also postponed the episode by a week.

Moreover, the release of Knock Off, the highly anticipated Disney+ K-drama starring Kim Soo-hyun, has also been shelved for the same reason. It was confirmed on March 21, 2025, by the drama's production team's representative.

Knock Off had completed filming for Season 1 and was set to premiere in the first half of this year. The drama had a production budget of 60 billion won, and work on Season 2 had already commenced.

Meanwhile, Gold Medalist took another legal action against the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute for blackmail. Garosero threatened to leak the South Korean superstar's intimate video unless Disney+ canceled Knock Off. The agency denied all claims, calling the Nth Room allegations completely false. This is their second lawsuit after earlier charges for illegal content distribution.

