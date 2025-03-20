MBC cancels upcoming episode of Good Day in light of Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing controversy

On March 20, 2025, MBC announced the postponement of Good Day episode 6 due to Kim Soo-hyun's controversy over his alleged past relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron as a minor. His appearance in the March 16 episode sparked backlash, leading MBC to reorganize the content before airing the next episode.

The statement read,

"The 6th episode of 'Good Day' that was scheduled to air on Sunday, March 23rd will be taken a week off for program reorganization." as reported by OSEN

The statement further stated,

"I Live Alone Special' will be aired during that time slot. We ask for the viewers' understanding." as reported by OSEN

Earlier, Good Day had decided to remove Kim Soo-hyun's parts due to his controversy. Despite this, the actor had already participated in the show's recording on March 13 and had a few scenes in the episode that aired on March 16, 2025.

Following the backlash on the episode aired on March 16, the production team of the show stated their position through their official social media account the very next day. They apologized to the audience and also announced their decision to edit Kim Soo-hyun's appearance as much as possible.

The team expressed concern that the ongoing controversy could damage the show's purpose and the sincerity of the other cast members. They also explained that they had re-edited the episode telecasted on March 16, which even resulted in a shorter broadcast. They stated,

“The March 16 episode was a hastily reedited version with Kim Soo-hyun’s scenes removed. As a result, the broadcast was about 10 minutes shorter than usual, and some details were lacking.” as reported by The Korea Times on March 17, 2025

Regarding their decision to proceed with filming on March 13, 2025, the team clarified that they had intended to remove Kim Soo-hyun's scenes and minimize his interactions with other cast members. They also assured viewers that the individual recording from that day won't be aired.

The team concluded their statement by noting that Good Day General Assembly, filmed on February 18, will continue over the next six to seven episodes. They are committed to editing out Kim Soo-hyun's appearance in this segment as much as possible.

More about Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron alleged dating controversy

On March 10, a YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute released an exposé about actor Kim Soo-hyun. They uploaded a video featuring the late actress Kim Sae-ron's aunt, who alleged that the actor was in a relationship with Sae-ron when she was 15 years old and he was 27.

She even claimed that Kim Sae-ron joined Gold Medalist, which was founded by Soo-hyun himself, and helped him establish the management company by working for free. The duo allegedly parted ways in 2022 when the actress was embroiled in a DUI scandal.

However, when her contract with Gold Medalist ended in 2024, the company reportedly sent her a notice to repay the money it had previously paid for the damages related to the DUI scandal. When she attempted to contact the Queen of Tears actor, he avoided her, which made her feel betrayed.

She posted a picture with Soo-hyun on Instagram to get his attention, but the actor & Gold Medalist released an official statement that painted her in a negative light. The late actress passed away on February 16, and her death was ruled by authorities as self-inflicted. Gold Medalist refuted the claims made in a YouTube video that the duo dated while Kim Sae-ron was a minor.

The bereaved family of the actress filed a defamation case against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho on March 17, 2025, for spreading malicious rumors about the actress, which caused her significant mental stress.

The family attorney Boo Ji-seok also announced that they are considering legal action against Kim Soo-hyun.

