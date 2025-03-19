YouTube Channel Maebul Show apologizes for cultural critic Kim Gap-soo's comments about Kim Soo-hyun's alleged relationship with Kim Sae-ron

On March 18, 2025, Maebul Show issued an apology for the inappropriate comments made by cultural critic Kim Gap-soo regarding Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron’s alleged relationship. Kim Gap-soo faced backlash for downplaying the significance of age in the controversy, stating that significant age differences should not be treated as a major crime.

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun is currently under scrutiny for allegedly being in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

MC Choi Wook opened the broadcast on March 18 via YouTube channel, delivering an apology. He expressed regret for the remarks made the previous day but noted that he could not provide a more specific apology, as it could cause harm and may become controversial. Choi Wook stated:

"I apologize for causing a stir yesterday. I sincerely apologize. In fact, an apology should be specific, but it can also amplify the controversy and potentially hurt someone, so I regret not being able to offer a specific apology." as reported by Chosun Biz.

Ad

Trending

He further said:

"And the controversial segment will be permanently abolished." as reported by Chosun Biz

The controversy started on March 17, when cultural critic Kim Gap-soo appeared on Maebul Show alongside broadcaster Heo Jae-moo. While discussing the allegations surrounding Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Gap-soo expressed sympathy for the late actress, stating she deserved to rest in peace without being dragged into the controversy. However, he then shifted to criticizing the intense public backlash.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Calling the outrage unpleasant and bizarre, he took issue with the 700 million won demands and calls for Kim Soo-hyun to acknowledge the alleged relationship. He also downplayed the significance of age in the controversy, stating that significant age differences in relationships are not uncommon and should not be treated as a major crime. He said:

"I've never been particularly interested in Kim Soo-hyun, but the news about him dating a minor is being treated like a major crime. People can date with significant age differences, and sometimes the woman can be older." as reported by Tenasia

Ad

Kim Gap-soo further speculated that the actor may have denied the relationship to protect his image from harm and emphasized that it was not necessarily a bad thing; he simply lacked the courage.

More about the alleged dating scandal between actor Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute uploaded a video alleging that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was just 15 years old. The allegations were made by Kim Sae-ron's aunt, who stated that the two started dating in 2015 when the late actress was 15 and Soo-hyun was 27.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the aunt, Kim Sae-ron joined GOLD MEDALIST, a company founded by Kim Soo-hyun, in 2019. She allegedly worked for free, providing acting lessons and directing new talent. However, after her infamous DUI incident in 2022, their relationship reportedly ended. Despite this, GOLD MEDALIST paid the damages without asking the actress for a payback.

However, as soon as her contract with the agency ended in 2024, she was sent a notice to repay the amount. Feeling betrayed, Kim Sae-ron allegedly posted a picture of the duo on Instagram to get Soo-hyun's attention. Nevertheless, the agency and the actor released an official statement that portrayed Sae-ron in a negative light.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

GOLD MEDALIST denied the allegations made in the video. On March 17, the actress' family held a press conference before filing a defamation case against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. At the press conference, attorney Bu Ji-seok said they would also consider taking legal action against Kim Soo-Hyun.

Kim Sae-ron died on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24. Her death was confirmed by authorities to be self-inflicted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback