"They threatened legal action if she contacted"—Kim Sae-ron’s family claims she was warned of compensation risks to protect Queen of Tears’ reputation

On March 17, 2025, South Korean media outlet E-Daily reported that late actress Kim Sae-ron’s family has claimed new allegations against Kim Soo-hyun.

A press conference was held at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Naeja-dong, Jongno-gu. The actress's family's legal representative disclosed that Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, had reportedly sent two certified letters to Sae-ron before her passing.

According to the attorney, the second letter allegedly warned that if she continued to share photos or contact the agency’s actors, she could be held responsible for compensation linked to the reputation of Queen of Tears.

For those who don't know, Kim Sae-ron posted an intimate picture of herself with the actor briefly on her Instagram story, when his drama, Queen of Tears with Kim Ji-won was at the peak of its popularity.

The legal team stated that after receiving the first letter, Sae-ron reached out to Kim Soo-hyun for help. However, following the second warning, all contact from him and his agency stopped.

Regarding the second certified letter, which was found among Sae-ron’s belongings, the legal representatives remarked,

"It contains the message that if you upload such photos to SNS (social networking service) or contact anyone from the agency in the future, the 'Queen of Tears' will compensate for any damages caused by such photos."

They criticized the pressure placed on Sae-ron, questioning why legal threats over personal matters were connected to a drama’s image. The press conference also addressed claims that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a long-term relationship, dating back to when she was a minor.

Her family is now demanding that he acknowledge their past, issue a formal apology, and clarify financial disputes that allegedly contributed to Sae-ron’s distress.

Kim Sae-ron’s post during Queen of Tears, Garosero’s photo leaks, and other allegations against Kim Soo-hyun

Kim Sae-ron initially shared a photo with Kim Soo-hyun while Queen of Tears was airing, reportedly hoping to get his attention after struggling to contact him. However, instead of a response, she reportedly received a second legal warning from his agency, which linked any further posts to potential compensation claims for damages to the drama’s reputation.

As the controversy escalated, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released multiple photos of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron together. Those fueled speculation about their alleged six-year relationship, which began when she was a minor.

Some images showed intimate moments, including a cheek kiss and selfies reportedly exchanged during his military service.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency denied any involvement before 2019 and insisted they only dated after she became an adult.

The case has also drawn attention to financial disputes between the two. Reports claim that after Sae-ron’s contract with Gold Medalist ended in 2024, she was issued a legal notice demanding 700 million won ($480,000) in repayment.

A text message she allegedly sent to Kim Soo-hyun was later revealed, where she pleaded for more time, saying she was preparing to make a comeback to settle the amount.

Expand Tweet

Kim Sae-ron's family and legal team now argue that the pressure from these legal actions, financial distress, and online scrutiny, allegedly led to her deteriorating mental state before her passing.

They have demanded a formal apology from Kim Soo-hyun. They want him to acknowledge their past relationship and also the agency's accountability.

