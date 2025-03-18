“The debt was written off”- Gold medalist denies allegations of Kim Sae-ron’s forced due collection and association with YouTuber Lee Jin-ho

Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist has issued a new statement in light of the latest allegations by Kim Sae-ron's family against the label and the My Love from the Star actor over dues and association with YouTube Lee Jin-ho.

According to the reports by Star Daily News on March 18, Gold Medalist claimed to have no association with Lee Jin-ho, and the label said:

"The ‘former manager of Kim Sae-ron’ claimed by Ga Se-yeon is not from Gold Medalist, but is an official from another company that worked with Kim Sae-ron."

The label also mentioned that the debt on Kim Sae-ron was written off and provided proof for the same. In its statement, the label said:

"You can confirm that the debt was written off as of December 31, 2023, through the audit report on April 1, 2024."

Gold Medalist issues a statement denying association with Lee Jin-ho

In its latest statement issued on March 18, Gold Medalist addressed several allegations levied against the label and actor Kim Soo-hyun in regard to the ongoing late Kim Sae-ron dating controversy.

The label released a statement explaining that Kim Sae-ron's debt was mentioned to be paid but it was not collected by the label. The debt was written off by December 31, after she was unable to pay the damages after her DUI incident.

The DUI incident had caused limitations for the late actress to engage in new activities, according to the statement. It also mentioned that the label did not ban Kim Sae-ron from contacting other artists from the agency.

Gold Medalist also clarified that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho was not an employee of the label but he was from another agency that worked with Kim Sae-ron. Lee Jin-ho has come under fire for spreading negative comments about the late actress.

The actress's family has openly singled out the YouTuber and held him accountable for the alleged malicious statement he has issued about the late actress. The statement translated by Koreaboo, read:

"Kim Sae Ron’s contract with Gold Medalist expired in November 2022. Afterward, she was working with a different entertainment company. The manager whom Garo Sero Research Institute claimed to be connected to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho is actually affiliated with that other company and is not an employee of GOLD MEDALIST."

It added:

"Despite this, Garo Sero Research Institute is distorting the facts by making carefully worded statements at press conferences—such as “We are at the stage of identifying the manager from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, whom Lee Jin Ho called a close friend“—which are designed to avoid legal responsibility while misleading the public."

According to Newsis's report on March 16, Kim Sae-ron's family will also file a lawsuit against Lee Jin-ho. Kim Soo-hyun's manager was accused by Sae-ron's family of colluding with Lee Jin-ho to spread false rumors about the deceased actress.

Kim Soo-hyun's label clarifies rumors regarding Seo Ye-ji

The label said that the rumors that the label slandered Kim Soo-hyun's It's Okay Not To Be Okay co-star Seo Ye-ji are completely false. It also mentioned that Seo Ye-ji's former manager, who has now retired, also contacted the label upon finding the rumors being circulated.

The label also claimed that they visited the deceased actress' funeral to pay their respects.

"We left a condolence wreath, we visited the funeral twice on February 17 and February 19, and we also met with the bereaved family in person to offer our condolences and left condolence money," read the label's statement.

As a concluding statement, Gold Medalist requested Kim Sae-ron's family and Garo Sero Institute to stop spreading any news about the Queen of Tears actor by claiming the images and reports to be "unrelated" to the actor.

