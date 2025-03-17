"Just cut his scene!" — Netizens bash GOOD DAY producers over Kim Soo-hyun's unedited appearance amidst his ongoing controversy

On March 17, 2025, Kbizoom reported that Kim Soo-hyun's reported appearance on G-Dragon's show invited a public backlash. MBC's variety show, GOOD DAY, faced significant backlash from netizens for broadcasting episodes featuring actor Kim Soo-hyun amidst his ongoing controversy.

The controversy began when the YouTube channel Garosero (@Hoverlab) alleged that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were involved in a romantic relationship spanning six years, starting in 2015. At that time, Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old, while Kim Soo-hyun was 27, raising legal concerns.

On March 17, the GOOD DAY production team issued an official statement, apologizing and also informing viewers that they would remove scenes of the Queen of Tears actor from their episodes.

"We apologize for causing concern. We are aware of the seriousness of the controversy surrounding the cast and are continuing production while prioritizing viewer reactions. After careful discussion, the production team recorded and filmed the sketches with the possibility of deleting some footage in mind and tried to minimize overlap with other cast members."

However, the production team also explained that they waited for more information about the scandal from Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist. According to production company TEO, Gold Medalist told them that they would address the controversy on March 13, 2025.

Gold Medalist told TEO that they might not be able to clear Kim Soo-hyun's hectic schedule in the future for GOOD DAY's filming. Hence the production team went ahead with the recording. However, they filmed the scenes in a manner that would enable them to edit out Kim Soo-hyun if the controversy intensified.

Following this, TEO issued an apology and assured viewers that they minimized the actor's scenes by editing them even from their previously released episodes.

Meanwhile, netizens expressed their disappointment and anger on social media platforms, criticizing the producers for not taking immediate action to edit out the actor's appearances. One fan wrote on X:

"Just cut his scene! why need to minimized? are you that scared of him? does he have that huge power for you to think twice to cut him out and remove him to the casts??"

Viewers demanded the complete removal of Kim Soo-hyun's scenes from GOOD DAY episodes:

"My respects to the editors, they had to do two weeks' worth of work in less than four days, and neither he nor his agency could provide a proper response!. And yet you still had to come out and apologize FOR SOMEONE ELSE'S ACTIONS!" a fan wrote.

"This is good explanation, the team did their best. Keep in mind that this show involved so many other celebrities. The good thing is, with this explanation, we can see how korean ent. see kim soohyun controversy as serious matter, regardless korean men keep supporting him," another fan noted.

"Why should they apologise for him? If that man had any ounce of empathy or even a backbone, he should never even showed up. He’ll continue to live his life while others around him will keep apologising for it. His actions speak louder than words," another fan said.

Others provided a solution and asked TEO to blur the actor if they couldn't remove the scenes altogether.

"Ok, but why don’t you at least blur him in group shots where he can’t be edited out…you have done it for other controversial celebs in the past. Plz do so and viewers trust in the integrity of the channel n PD will be restored. Thanks," a fan questioned.

"Why just minimize KSH part? Please delete all his part of the appearance," another fan wrote.

Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing controversy: Allegations, industry fallout, and public response

Renowned South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, known for My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears, was accused of dating a minor. Garosero interviewed Kim Sae-ron's family who made the initial accusations on March 10, 2025.

This was almost a month after Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul home on February 16, 2025. Police confirmed that the 24-year-old actress died by s*icide.

In response to these allegations, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement on March 10, 2025, denying any inappropriate relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

On March 14, The Korea Times reported that the agency acknowledged that the two were in a relationship but emphasized that it occurred between the summer of 2019 and the fall of 2020 after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.

The agency also refuted claims that Kim Soo-hyun had pressured Kim Sae-ron over a 700 million won ($483,186) penalty fee related to the actress's DUI incident. Gold Medalist denied any undue pressure exerted on the late actress.

“The debt issue was solely between Gold Medalist and Kim Sae-ron. Claims that Kim Soo-hyun lent her money or tried to reclaim it are groundless. Kim Soo-hyun is now being wrongfully portrayed as the cause of the late actress’s tragic end. Since the Garo Sero report, all of his past actions are being misinterpreted as deliberate wrongdoing.”

For the unversed, in May 2022, Kim Sae-ron was booked for drunk driving, with a BAC level above 0.22%. The court ordered her to pay 700 million won ($483,186) in damages and 20 million won in fines. Gold Medalist paid the 700 million won on her behalf while Kim Sae-ron paid the fines by herself.

In 2023, Gold Medalist sent her a legal notice, asking her to repay 700 million won, and allegedly threatening to sue her if she failed to clear her debt by December 2023.

Late Kim Sae-ron's family has demanded Gold Medalist and the Queen of Tears actor to publically apologize and accept their wrongdoing.

