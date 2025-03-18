Gold Medalist denies claims that Kim Soo-hyun was the man pictured with Kim Sae-ron outside her house in viral 2017 photo

On March 18, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun's agency denied that he was the person in the viral 2017 photo allegedly taken at the late actress Kim Sae-ron's apartment. In their statement, GOLD MEDALIST responded to the allegations made by Kim Sae-ron's family and the Garosero Research Institute during a press conference on March 17, 2025.

The agency claimed in their statement that the photos, which the Garosero Research Institute insists are from when Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron in 2017 when she was a minor, are not authentic.

The statement further clarified that the photos were taken from a fan account of the actor, and the person featured in the pictures is not Kim Soo-hyun. The statement also mentioned that the clothes the individual in the photographs is wearing are not from Kim Soo-hyun's previous brand endorsement.

"Since the photos uploaded to the fan account became a hot topic, we do not think it is necessary for us to respond to groundless suspicions using photos that do not even show the face," the statement added, as reported by Xports News.

The agency stressed that despite the photo showing no face, Kim Sae-ron's family alleged that Kim Soo-hyun frequently visited her apartment where she lived with her family as a minor and secretly met the actor while her family was away.

They further mentioned that Kim Soo-hyun never visited the said location, especially the elevator that the YouTube channel specifically mentioned.

GOLD MEDALIST also criticized Kim Sae-ron's family for publicly disclosing Kim Soo-hyun's private life without consent. They said in their statement:

"However, the bereaved family suddenly started making such claims after the photos from the fan account were revealed. We ask that you stop framing all other non-existent lies with a single photo that has nothing to do with the essence of the incident, or with a single post found online," as reported by Xport News.

GOLD MEDALIST's response came after Kim Sae-ron's family's claims regarding the 2017 photo of the actress with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 17, 2025, Sports Kyunghyang reported that the 2017 photo of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron was allegedly taken outside her home in Ilsan. The photo, which was posted on a fan page, shows the duo posing together in a building hallway near the elevator.

Kim Sae-ron's family mentioned the location and stated that Soo-hyun visited her home. They also mentioned that she had lived at this location for 10 years, and when the photo was released by the fan account, she was only 17 years old.

The family's allegation contradicts the GOLD MEDALIST's earlier statement, claiming that the duo dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020. Kim Sae-ron's family alleges that they dated for six years, from 2016 to 2021, based on the statement left by the actress when she was alive and other evidence.

Actress Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025, at her home in Seoul, South Korea. Authorities ruled her death as self-inflicted.

