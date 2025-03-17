K-netizens reportedly confirms Kim Sae-ron was a minor in the recent photo shared by Garosero Institute with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 14, 2025, eagle-eyed K-netizens reportedly confirmed that Kim Sae-ron was a minor in the latest post with Kim Soo-hyun, which was shared by the Garosero Institute. The organization revealed the new selfie through a live-stream on their official YouTube channel. In the picture, the duo was standing close to each other, donning seemingly red outfits. While the female artist made a V pose, the male actor was smiling and donning a cap or hat.

According to @TheePopCore on X, Korean netizens verified that the latest released picture was captured when she was 15 or 16. They confirmed with a representative from the brand that the item featured in the images was part of their 2016 Spring/Summer collection, which was launched in December 2015.

The hat company shared a statement about the validity of K-netizen's search regarding Kim Soo-hyun

According to @TheePopCore, the hat/cap company shared the statement of how many times Kim Soo-hyun donned their product. They added that he barely wore the sponsored goods for more than two months after receiving them. They mentioned, as translated by X user @TheePopCore:

"To be honest, he barely wore our sponsored goods for more than two months after receiving them. After that, we provided another sponsorship with a different design a year later, which he used for about two months before stopping again."

Subsequently, several netizens left comments regarding the latest picture of Kim Sae-ron and the male actor as shared by the Garosero Institute. They added that the photo shared was from the 2016 season. Some speculated that they were dating from 2015 to winter 2016. Another user concluded the following view about the hat and mentioned:

"It was a 16SS hat. meaning we started selling it at the end of 2015. From what I remember, it was released in December 2015, and he had to wear it at the airport."

Subsequently, Gold Medalist accepted that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship. However, they had rejected the accusations that he was dating her when she was underage. The company mentioned this in their statement released on March 14, 2025. They added, as translated by Soompi:

"Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019, after Kim Sae-ron became a legal adult, until the fall of 2020. It is not true that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor."

In recent news, multiple domestic and international brands have been cutting ties and terminating exclusive advertising contracts with the Queen of Tears actor due to the recent controversy.

