Eider's Seoul storefront replaces Kim Soo-hyun's advertisements with IVE's Jang Wonyoung's

On March 17, netizens observed that Kim Soo-hyun's massive advertisements and billboards were replaced with IVE's Jang Wonyoung's photos at Eider's Seoul storefront. The male actor's portrait donning the purple-colored outfit accompanied by a bag seemingly promoting an outdoor brand was removed. It was changed with Wonyoung, who is also the brand's model.

The change in photos is prompted due to the recent controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun. For those unversed, on March 10, 2025, Garosero Institute revealed through their official YouTube channel that the Queen of Tears actor was allegedly dating late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

They further accused Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's agency Gold Medalist of threatening the actress to repay the damage caused during the DUI incident.

Dinto Cosmetic announced that they had terminated the exclusive contract with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 16, 2027, Dinto Cosmetic officially announced that they had terminated their exclusive contract with Kim Soo-hyun. They added they decided to cancel the advertising model contract with the male actor. The brand further cited the reason behind the delay in the termination of the contract and said in a statement,

"Hello, this is DINTO. DINTO has decided to terminate its advertising model contract with Kim Soo-hyun. Regarding the recent controversy, as a partner in both business relations and contractual agreements, we believed it was appropriate to upload the principle of good faith."

The brand added,

"After reviewing the statement issued by his agency yesterday, we have determined that there are substantial grounds rendering the fulfillment of the advertising contract unfeasible. Accordingly, we are officially proceeding with the termination process through our legal representatives."

Dinto added that they entered into a one-year contract with the male actor and it was valid until August 2025.

Dinto concluded the statement by asserting a commitment to make decisions that align with the "brand philosophy and consumer expectations, while also focusing on meaningful projects that create lasting value."

Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found dead by one of her friends on February 16, 2025. The police have ruled out her death as a su*cide.

