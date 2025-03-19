On March 19, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (HoverLab) claimed the late actress Kim Sae-ron received a message from Kim Soo-hyun, fueling speculation about their past relationship. They alleged he asked her to delete KakaoTalk and use Telegram for its disappearing messages.

According to the picture posted by Garosero, Kim Sae-ron’s message was sent via iMessage on August 13, 2018, at 9:17 PM. In the text, she reportedly wrote:

“Should I delete my Kakaotalk like that? This is me, please accept me,” suggesting she had made a new account (quoted by Koreaboo).

Garosero raised questions about their alleged conversations, as reported by Koreaboo. The channel also stated Kim Sae-ron had explained this to her family before she passed.

“This is a text message sent by actress Kim Sae Ron, a high school student, to old Kim Soo Hyun on August 13, 2018. It is said that he deleted KakaoTalk and told her to contact him through Telegram on a new phone," Garosero Research Institute stated.

The YouTube channel continued:

"Her family explained that she explained this situation to them in detail. Can you still say Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun have not had a romantic relationship since 2015?"

They added:

"Does this look like a normal conversation between a high school student and an old man? Why did he hurriedly delete KakaoTalk and ask to use Telegram on a new phone? Secret friends? Is this what he was going for?"

The bereaved family, according to Garosero, is only demanding a public apology from Kim Soo-hyun.

Garosero drops alleged video of Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun

An alleged video featuring the late Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun has surfaced online. Released on March 18, 2025, by Garosero Research Institute, the footage allegedly shows the two actors together at Kim Sae-Ron’s home.

This follows the Gold Medalist’s statement denying any past relationship between the two during the actress’ teenage years. Kim So-hyun is recording the video while massaging her back and talking to her. Though his face isn’t fully visible in the clip. At one point, she reportedly asks:

“Are you filming me?”

Garosero claims to have clearer footage. They have threatened to release it unless Kim Soo-hyun apologizes to Kim Sae-ron’s family. With tensions rising, Kim Sae-ron’s family stated they might pursue forensic analysis of photos. They claim this could verify their assertion about her past with Kim Soo-hyun.

On March 17, 2025, Kim Sae-ron’s family lawyer Bu Ji-seok, HoverLab Inc. head Kim Se-eui, and Kwon Young-chan from the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association attended a press conference at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

There, Attorney Bu said that the bereaved family wanted to file murder charges but couldn’t due to legal limits. They claimed YouTuber Lee Jin-ho spread "false dating allegations," denying Kim Sae-ron’s past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun and portraying her negatively.

This allegedly caused her severe distress, leading to her death. They said she posted a photo with Kim Soo-hyun on March 24, 2024, after receiving a debt repayment notice from his agency.

She hoped to contact him, but when he didn’t respond, she briefly shared the photo. They are now considering legal action against him and his team.

