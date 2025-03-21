Disney+ Korea postpones 'Knock Off' release amid controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun

Disney+ Korea has officially postponed the release of its upcoming original series Knock-Off, following growing controversy surrounding the main lead, Kim Soo-hyun. On March 21 KST, a representative from the streaming platform confirmed the decision to South Korean media outlet Yonhap News Agency, stating,

"After careful consideration, we have paused plans to release 'Knock-Off,'"

Disney+'s highly anticipated Korean drama Knock-Off was set for an April 2025 release but has been delayed due to serious allegations against Kim Soo-hyun. The controversy led to retailers pulling ads featuring him, and many are calling for his removal and contract penalties.

Disney+ Korea’s decision to postpone rather than cancel the series has further fueled negative reactions.

Knock-Off is Helmed by director Park Hyun-sok and penned by writer Han Jung-hoon, the duo behind Netflix’s Song of the Bandits (2023). The drama delves into the dark world of counterfeiting set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The story centers on Sung-jun, played by Kim Soo-hyun, an ordinary office worker a man who loses everything during the economic collapse. Forced out of his stable job and determined to survive, he is drawn into the world of counterfeiting. Over time, his sharp instincts and relentless drive helped him climb the ranks, eventually becoming the powerful vice chairman of a massive counterfeit empire operating on a global scale.

Tale of the Nine Tailed actress Jo Bo-ah takes on the role of Hye-jung, Sung-jun’s former lover and a police officer tasked with investigating the very world he now controls. Their reunion on opposite sides of the law sparks a tense and emotional conflict, where personal history collides with duty in a high-stakes battle between justice and crime.

According to a March 14, 2025 report by Asia Economy, Disney+ had placed significant investment in Knock Off, considering it a major project to solidify its foothold in the Korean market. The platform aimed to boost its presence both domestically and across Asia, with Kim Soo-hyun’s global popularity following the success of Queen of Tears. However, the recent controversy has derailed those plans, raising concerns about Disney+ Korea’s future investment strategy in local drama productions.

Kim Soo-hyun's escalating controversy with Kim Sae-ron’s family overview

The controversy involving actor Kim Soo-hyun and the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron has continued to escalate following a series of allegations, media reports, and legal actions. The situation gained attention after Kim Sae-ron’s death on February 16, 2025.

The conflict intensified on March 10, when Kim Sae-ron’s aunt appeared on the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute. She claimed that the Queen of Tears actor and the late actress had been in a relationship that started when Sae-ron was 15 and Kim was 27.

She further alleged that Kim’s agency, Gold Medalist, initially covered 700 million KRW in damages following Sae-ron’s DUI incident in 2022. She shared that they later demanded repayment through legal action in 2024. The family claimed this financial burden and emotional distress played a role in Sae-ron’s tragic death.

Adding to the controversy, the Garo Sero Institute released several photos to support the allegations. This included one of a man, believed to be Kim Soo-hyun, partially undressed while washing dishes at Sae-ron’s residence. These revelations sparked intense online debate, with accusations of grooming circulating on social media.

In response, Gold Medalist acknowledged that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were previously in a relationship but firmly denied claims that it began while she was underage. The agency maintained that the relationship started in 2019 after Sae-ron became an adult.

On March 17, Kim Sae-ron’s family filed a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who claimed Sae-ron had fabricated her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. The family also demanded a formal apology from the actor’s side, accusing them of further damaging their reputation.

On March 20, Gold Medalist announced that they had filed a legal complaint against Garo Sero Institute and members of Kim Sae-ron’s family. The agency cited violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, specifically for distributing unauthorized content. They condemned the act as a serious invasion of privacy and vowed to take strict legal action.

Meanwhile, as per Korea JoongAng Daily, MBC announced that episode 6 of G-Dragon's show Good Day, which featured appearances by Kim Soo-hyun, has been canceled and will not air as scheduled on Sunday. Additionally, luxury fashion house Prada also reportedly terminated its partnership with the actor, ending their collaboration effective immediately.

