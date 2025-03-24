Gold Medalist files another lawsuit against Garosero for alleged threats involving Knock-off appearing, ‘N-room’ mentions, and more

On March 24, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, filed another complaint against the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute for reportedly threatening to leak alleged videos of the actor if his Disney+ show, Knock Off, wasn't canceled.

The agency, through its legal representative Yuhan LKB & Partners, announced further legal action against Kim Se-ui, the operator of Garosero Research Institute (Gaseyeon), who faces charges of criminal intimidation.

In an official statement, Gold Medalist said that they first took legal action against Gaseyeon for “violating the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Violence Crimes.” This was due to the YouTube channel airing Kim Soo-hyun’s private photos during a live stream on March 20, 2025.

Despite the complaint, Gaseyeon reposted the images in another broadcast on March 21. The agency slammed this as a "blatant disregard" for the law and called it "criminal behavior."

"On March 21 and 22, 2025, during their live broadcasts, Garosero openly threatened Kim Soohyun by mentioning his upcoming Disney+ original drama, Knock-Off. They warned that if Disney+ did not cancel the drama’s release, they would leak a video of Kim Soohyun," the agency added.

Additionally, Gaseyeon made allegations by repeatedly referencing “N-room,” implying Kim Soo-hyun was involved in crimes similar to those linked to the infamous online exploitation case.

Gold Medalist strongly refuted these claims, stating that "no such video exists" and denouncing Gaseyeon’s accusations as "completely false." The agency vowed to take swift legal action to protect the Queen of Tears star's rights.

More about Gold Medalist's previous lawsuit against Garosero

On March 20, 2025, Gold Medalist filed a criminal lawsuit over Kim Soo-hyun’s leaked photo. The lawsuit targeted YouTuber Kim Sae-ui and members of Kim Sae-ron’s family. The private photo, which aired on YouTube, led to claims of privacy violations.

The image showed the now 37-year-old actor in a kitchen, wearing only a black t-shirt, with his lower body exposed. According to the agency, the photo was taken during his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron and was unlawfully shared. It first surfaced online last week before appearing on Garosero’s channel.

Gold Medalist alleged that the late actress' aunt and other family members gave the photo to Kim Sae-ui, leading to its spread. The lawsuit accused them of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes, citing illegal distribution of intimate images.

The controversy began when Garosero claimed that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for six years, starting when she was 15. The channel cited her family’s reports as proof. Garosero further alleged that a South Korean agency forced Kim Sae-ron to repay 700 million won as compensation for damages from her DUI case.

Moreover, the channel claimed the agency used cease and desist letters to pressure her. However, Gold Medalist denied these allegations. They stated the two only dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, when Kim Sae-ron was an adult.

