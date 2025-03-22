GaroSero alleges Kim Soo-hyun wore Kim Sae-ron’s mother’s shirt in the viral dishwashing photo, warns about upcoming revelations

On its March 21 broadcast, Garo Sero Institute stated that more photos of Kim Soo-hyun will be released in the future, adding to the ongoing controversy involving the It's Okay Not To Be Okay actor and the late Kim Sae-ron. The latest allegations claim that Kim Soo-hyun was wearing Kim Sae-ron's mother's shirt in the viral image, which reportedly shows him washing dishes in an apartment while wearing only a shirt and no pants.

The photo, originally released by Garo Sero, has led to intense discussion online. In response, the actor's label has filed a criminal complaint against Garo Sero, Kim Sae-ron's family, and an unidentified woman known as "The Aunt." The charges include violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc., of S*xual Crimes (distribution of footage filmed using cameras, etc).

Additionally, during the broadcast, the host read the latest letter by Kim Sae-ron's family to YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. The family fired back at Lee Jin-ho for making false claims that 'the aunt' was fake.

The family clarified that the aunt, whose name remains hidden, is a close friend of the family. She has been by Kim Sae-ron's side throughout her career and supported the family after Sae-ron's death.

"Why do we even need to clarify such petty issues? Do you think the public will forget what you did if you keep shifting the focus? Real aunt, fake aunt — what difference does it make? She met Sae-ron as a fellow child actor’s mom around age six, helped with housework, supported her manager duties — it’s been nearly 20 years. My children and I have always considered her like real family."

The letter further stated:

"When Sae-ron was struggling for the past three years due to coordinated fake news and hate comments, this ‘aunt’ stood by her — not as a spokesperson, but as family. Since the day she passed, she has stayed with us non-stop for over a month. If that’s not an aunt, then what is?"

Garo Sero claims to have serious content against Kim Soo-hyun (Image via X.com/@Beevl__)

Furthermore, Garo Sero alleged that the next reveal regarding Kim Soo-hyun would be more serious than the Nth room. The Nth room is a criminal case against cyber assault and related crimes.

"We have prepared big news about #KimSooHyun, this new information is even more serious than the Nth Room case."

A glimpse of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's ongoing controversy

Kim Soo-hyun is an actor under Gold Medalist, an agency he founded in 2020. Following Kim Sae-ron's death in February 2025, reports of their past relationship began to surface online. Over the past month, several allegations have been leveled against the It's Okay Not To Be Okay actor. In turn, Gold Medalist has come forward with statements.

After Garo Sero released private images, videos, text exchanges, and other information allegedly exchanged between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, the channel has continued to release more 'evidence' against the Queen of Tears actor.

So far, Kim Soo-hyun has not personally addressed the controversy. He is reportedly continuing his scheduled activities, including an upcoming fan meeting in Taiwan, which would have heavy police control. However, the actor has been dropped by several ad agencies, and his upcoming drama, Knockoff, has been postponed.

It remains to be seen how the matter takes shape as new allegations continue to surface.

