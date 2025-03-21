"This is actually disgusting" — Netizens criticize Kim Soo-hyun's Indonesian fanbase for sending flowers & chocolates in support amid controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has been at the center of a controversy involving allegations of a past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who passed away on February 16, 2025. Amid these allegations, an international fanbase sent flowers and chocolates to Kim Soo-hyun to express their support.

Ad

On March 19, 2025, X user @vanessaalthea26/X posted pictures of flowers and chocolates sent to the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, by an Indonesian fan base of Kim Soo-hyun. A note was also attached, asserting their support for the actor amidst controversy.

The pictures included the fanbase's official watermark, "Kim SooHyun Avanger From Indonesia." The admin deleted the X post on March 20 following backlash.

A screenshot of the deleted tweet from the Indonesian fanbase of Kim Soo-hyun sent flowers and chocolates in support. (Image via X screenshot/@vanessaalthea26/X)

Another X user, @ClydeJune2, shared the same picture from the Indonesian Avangar Fanbase and the note attached to the flowers they sent to the Gold Medalist.

Ad

Trending

The user highlighted that the fanbase's particular action does not represent the point of view of international fans on the ongoing controversy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, a YouTube channel called Garosero Research Institute uploaded a video with Kim Sae-ron's alleged aunt on March 10. In the video, she alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron for six years. She claimed that Kim Sae-ron was a 15-year-old minor, and he was 27 at the time.

She added that after Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident in 2022, the Queen of Tears actor distanced himself from her. This further contributed to her financial and emotional turmoil, leading to the actress's death on February 16, 2025. Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied all allegations so far.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Indonesian fanbase's show of support for the actor was met with widespread criticism from netizens. Many argued that such support is inappropriate, given the severity of the allegations. One X user wrote:

"This is actually disgusting supporting and going to lengths of sending flowers and chocolates over p*dofile allegations is next level disgusting i hope all these people reap their karma 10 folds"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Still he so called worshiper sending him chocolate and flowers for support. Indonesian Philippines & other fans open your d@ath brain and see the monster evil kim soo Hyun. UR the reason women never get justice stop normalise this all," a fan wrote.

"We indonesian didnt claim them as a part of this country," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Hell is not hot enough…" another fan remarked.

Per PannKpop, some netizens expressed anger over the actor receiving flowers amid his scandal and attending his upcoming Taiwan fan event. Meanwhile, some fans suggested sending wreaths to the actor's agency, similar to when K-pop and K-drama fans tried to protest against an issue.

"Taiwanese, you only have one job, do as the Koreans do when they cancel an actor or idol. Send lots of flower wreaths to kim Soohyun's fan meeting," a fan wrote.

Ad

Some fans expressed their displeasure with using generic terms like "international fans" to refer to the actor's fanbase called "Kim SooHyun Avanger From Indonesia."

"International WHAT-??? Nahhhh pls don’t generalise," another fan wrote.

"Don't generalize, the gift was from some fans in Indonesia and others in Indonesia are outraged by these people supporting a p*dophile, same in ALL World," another fan said.

Ad

Key points from Gold Medalist's 12-page statement refuting allegations against Kim Soo-hyun

Ad

On March 18, 2025, Kbizoom reported that Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued an official 12-page statement.

The agency denied allegations of Kim Soo-hyun having a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron. They asserted that the actor started dating the Bloodhounds actress in mid-2019 to 2020. Gold Medalist claimed that Kim Sae-ron was an adult in 2019 when they began dating.

Gold Medalist also denied claims that Kim Soo-hyun demanded Kim Sae-ron pay back the money she owed after her DUI. The agency clarified that they had settled Kim Sae-ron's 700 million won (around $477,272) debt in penalty fee on her behalf.

Ad

The agency also stated that they knew the late actress was facing financial hardships due to her 2022 DUI case. They claimed that they had no intention of collecting the money back from her.

Furthermore, the 12-page statement dismissed the credibility of a widely circulated photo purportedly showing the 37-year-old actor at Kim Sae-ron's house in 2017. Gold Medalist stated that the individual's face was not visible, and it was impossible to confirm the person's identity as Kim Soo-hyun.

Ad

Gold Medalist announced that they have filed criminal complaints against individuals involved in disseminating false information against the Queen of Tears actor.

Amidst ongoing controversy, the Queen of Tears actor has lost several brand partnerships, including PRADA, Dinto, Homeplus, Eider, and CUCKOO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback