"Truly weaker than a piece of paper" — Garosero raises speculations about Park Seo-joon's friendship with Kim Soo-hyun amidst controversy

On March 18, 2025, Kbizoom reported that Kim Se-ui, the head of the Garosero YouTube channel, recently revisited Park Seo-joon's interview from October 2024, where the actor mentioned how Kim Soo-hyun helped him sign with his first agency, KEYEAST.

Kim Se-ui noted that despite Kim Soo-hyun's previous assistance in helping Seo-joon secure his first agency, there appeared to be a lack of visible camaraderie between the two actors. This observation arose from Park Seo-joon's March 17, 2025, Instagram post. Notably, he is currently in Paris for an official schedule. The Itaewon Class star posted a picture from his visit to Paris and captioned it:

"What were you doing in Paris? horizontal"

Garosero highlighted the caption by linking it to Kim Soo-hyun's nickname, "YouTube Kim Paris." As per reports, Kim Soo-hyun referred to himself as "horizontal" and Kim Sae-ron as "vertical" in a love letter he sent her during his military enlistment in 2017. Garosero suggested that the Instagram post and caption might be Park Seo-joon taking a jab at Kim Soo-hyun's latest controversy.

Talking about Seo-joon's Instagram post, Kim Se-ui said:

“I even left a comment there. I support Park Seo-joon. Their friendship is truly weaker than a piece of paper.”

As per Kbizoom, Kim Se-ui also left a comment on Park Seo-joon's Instagram post, writing,

“YouTuber Kim Paris is being exposed by Garo Sero Research Institute. We will work even harder to clear actress Kim Sae-ron’s name. Park Seo-joon, fighting!”

For the unversed, Kim Soo-hyun has been involved in a scandal for allegedly dating the late Kim Sae-ron when she was 15, and he was 27. The actress committed s*icide on February 16, 2025. The police found her body at her apartment at 4.55 pm KST.

More about Park Seo-joon's alleged connection with Kim Soo-hyun amidst the latter's dating controversy

On March 10, 2025, Garosero made allegations against Kim Soo-hyun and released several old photos of him with the late actress. These pictures were shared with the Garosero YouTube channel by Kim Sae-ron's family.

Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel known for its investigative content, has recently been in the news for accusing Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late Kim Sae-ron from 2015 to 2022, during which time she was underage.

On March 18, 2025, Garosero speculated that Park Seo-joon had received assistance from Kim Hyun in signing with KEYEAST, which led to Seo-joon's involvement in the ongoing controversy.

Meanwhile, details about Park Seo-joon's career under management agencies are vaguely available across the Internet. A blog, The Koala's Playground, claimed that he signed with Awesome Entertainment in 2021 after parting ways with KEYEAST.

In January 2024, India Today published an article on Park Seo-joon, confirming that he is signed under Awesome Entertainment. However, information regarding when the actor joined the agency is unavailable.

Park Seo-joon's interview, recently highlighted by Garosero during its YouTube livestream, dates back to October 2024. The actor appeared on Jung Jae-hyung’s YouTube channel, Fairy Jae Hyung, in October 2024. During the interview, he recounted that he had no connections in the entertainment industry following his mandatory military service.

According to a 2024 SBS Star report, the Gyeongseong Creature actor shared that Kim Soo-hyun introduced him to KEYEAST, which is how he signed with his "first company."

“After I was discharged, a friend of a friend, who was close to Kim Soo-hyun at the time, made a request on my behalf. They asked if it would be possible for me to meet with the company (Kim Soo-hyun’s agency), and Kim Soo-hyun gladly arranged it.”

The Gyeongseong Creature actor added that after visiting the company, the CEO approached him directly and "immediately brought up the contract."

"I went to the agency, and surprisingly, they brought up the contract the very same day. The CEO gave me a contract form. 'It's a standard contract. If you're not sure, ask a lawyer.' CEO said with great confidence. So I said I'd make a call after looking into it. It was such a big agency. So I got myself a management agency..."

The timing of these allegations coincides with Kim Soo-hyun facing accusations of a past romantic relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. These claims have resulted in significant global public backlash. Several brands, including PRADA, Dinto, and Homeplus, have cut ties with Kim Soo-hyun.

