“He threatened me with the baby” — Kim Sae-ron’s audio clip reveals alleged marriage and abortion, refutes Kim Soo-hyun’s Telegram allegations

On March 19, 2025, TV Report reported that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho posted a new video, alleging that the late Kim Sae-ron was secretly married and pregnant before her death. The video was uploaded on Lee Jin-ho's channel, Entertainment President Lee Jinho. He also claimed that the late actress was living in the United States with her alleged husband and got an abortion. Lee Jin-ho stated:

“I want to correct the wrong facts. What I want to reveal today is the truth that the bereaved family has been hiding. It is the fact that Kim Sae-ron is married. After checking the facts, it was confirmed that they were indeed married. I am releasing the recording of the deceased due to unavoidable circumstances.”

In the recording, the late actress was allegedly heard telling her friend about getting pregnant and being "threatened" by her new boyfriend, leading to their alleged secret wedding.

“I met my ex-boyfriend, broke up, and told him that I had a boyfriend. I broke up with my boyfriend and wasn’t going to get married, but I got pregnant. I got rid of the baby. He threatened me with the baby, so I got married.” (via Google translate)

It is crucial to know that it is not verified if the person speaking in the audio clip is actually the late Kim Sae-ron.

Allegations of late Kim Sae-ron's secret marriage and relocation to New York

In January 2025, Kim Sae-ron fueled speculation when she posted a series of pictures of herself in a black suit next to a man, typically in a formal setting with a romantic/main, with the caption “Marry.” However, the posts were deleted quickly, inviting speculation that she was getting married.

Later, she elaborated on the misconception and mentioned that the photographs were taken with friends and that the marriage speculation was false. She did not elaborate as to why she posted the photographs and why she deleted them afterward. She simply asked for the public to understand.

Adding to the speculations on March 19, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho said that Kim Sae-ron planned to relocate to New York with her alleged husband to begin their newlywed life.

Lee Jin-ho also countered earlier claims that she was forced to leave KakaoTalk for Telegram because of actor Kim Soo-hyun. Lee Jin-ho went on to say that the late actress switched apps based on her new lover.

In the released audio clip, the alleged actress could be heard saying,

“My boyfriend has all of my KakaoTalk and Instagram accounts and manages them. I couldn’t do anything until I started using Telegram and texting a little. My boyfriend said, ‘I don’t know why you’re hiding your marriage,’ and we fought over it, and that’s when I ended up uploading that picture.” (via Google translate)

Lee Jin-ho, who previously worked as an entertainment reporter and is now a YouTuber, has been the first to disclose personally sensitive information about Kim Sae-ron's private life and family.

He claimed in his latest video that the Bloodhounds actress was married in January 2025 and planned to move to the U.S. with her spouse.

Before this, on March 17, 2025, during a public press conference, the Bloodhounds actress's family announced filing a criminal complaint against Lee Jin-ho. The bereaved family claimed that Lee Jin-ho's previous YouTube videos defamed Kim Sae-ron and increased her pain leading up to her death.

They said on the same day she watched one of Lee Jin-ho's videos, she allegedly attempted to commit suicide, explaining that the video took a harmful toll on Kim Sae-ron's mental health.

"Sae-ron attempted to take her own life on the very same day she watched Lee Jin Ho’s video."

After the death of the actress on February 16, 2025, Lee Jin-ho reportedly made all his videos regarding Kim Sae-ron private.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun has been facing public backlash since March 10, 2025, after the late actress's family accused him of dating her. Kim Soo-hyun was allegedly 27 when he started dating 15-year-old Sae-ron. The bereaved's family alleges that Kim Soo-hyun and their late daughter dated from 2015 to 2022.

Furthermore, the family accused Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, of putting the actress through financial duress after asking her to pay them 700 million won (around $480,071).

