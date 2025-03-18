Garosero CEO sparks controversy by wearing political headband at late Kim Sae-ron's family's press conference

On March 17, 2025, a press conference intended to address legal actions concerning the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family took an unexpected turn. Kim Se-ui, CEO of the Garosero Research Institute, appeared wearing a red headband emblazoned with the slogan "Oppose Impeachment."

This political statement referenced the impeachment proceedings against South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in December 2024. Netizens and other media outlets believed that the headband diverted attention from the conference's original purpose.

The press conference was held by the late Kim Sae-ron's family outside the Seoul Metropolitan Police Station. Kim Sae-ron's family, their attorney Bu Ji-seok of Bu You Law Firm, and Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association director Kwon Young-chan were present at the press conference.

In response to this, Garosero stated that their YouTube channel primarily covers politics. They intended to raise awareness about South Korea's political situation and utilized the press conference held by the late Kim Sae-ron's family. Garosero's Kim Se-ui also refused to apologize for wearing the headband.

Garosero CEO said in their YouTube live stream on March 17, 2025:

"Garosero Research Institute is primarily a political YouTube channel, and with the global attention on the Kim Soo Hyun issue, I wanted to raise awareness about South Korea’s current situation. I apologize if this caused discomfort to media outlets with different views, but I will continue to wear the headband in future broadcasts."

Context of President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment as Garosero brings it up during Kim Sae-ron's controversy

In South Korea, the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol has created a rift among its citizens. Following Yoon's announcement of martial law on December 3, 2024, which was invalidated by the Assembly six hours later, the National Assembly voted on December 14, 2024, to impeach Yoon Suk-yeol.

Following the impeachment motion which recorded 204 votes in favor and 85 votes in opposition, Yoon Suk-yeol was suspended as President of South Korea immediately.

The Constitutional Court has 180 days to decide whether to support the impeachment decision or not. The impeachment took place after Korean netizens took to the streets in mass protest and demanded the removal of Yoon Suk-yeol from power.

The Garosero Research Institute, led by Kim Se-ui, is known for its controversial political commentary and investigative journalism. The YouTube-based media outlet recently accused actor Kim Soo-hyun of allegedly dating the late Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 years old on March 10, 2025.

These allegations were further claimed by the late actress's family who also released several photos of Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun together. The controversy resulted in a global public backlash towards Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly dating a minor when he was 27 years old.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist denied all allegations. In response to Kim Soo-hyun's denial of the allegations, the Institute issued a statement demanding a public apology from the actor.

On March 13, 2025, Garosero responded in the community section of its YouTube channel. As translated by Koreaboo, Garosero CEO, Kim Se-ui said:

"Due to the stupid and shameless Kim Soo-hyun, I have no choice but to expose him again today... I hope Kim Soo-hyun will publicly apologize to Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family and shut up before Garosero comes back with something even stronger."

The Bloodhounds actress died at the age of 24 on February 16, 2025. The police discovered her body in her Seoul apartment and ruled her death as s*icide.

Meanwhile, brands such as PRADA, DINTO, Homeplus, Eider, and more have terminated their endorsement deals with Kim Soo-hyun amidst controversy. Several other brands like Tour Les Jours, etc., have distanced themselves from Kim Soo-hyun.

