Kim Sae-ron's family reportedly confirms the authenticity of a viral photo of Kim Soo-hyun and the actress captured outside her house in 2017

On March 17, 2025, Sports Kyunghyang reported that a new photo of Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun posted in 2017 went viral online amidst ongoing controversy. Reportedly, a fan of Kim Sae-ron posted the picture online.

The photograph in question from 2017, depicts Kim Sae-ron and a man outside her apartment. However, the identity of the man remained unconfirmed, leading to widespread speculation.

The publication reported that recent statements from Kim Sae-ron's family have now verified that the man in the photograph was Kim Soo-hyun. They claimed that it was taken in front of Kim Sae-ron's house in Ilsan at the time. Meanwhile, some fans of Kim Soo-hyun noted that the picture is from 2015.

This new information added a new angle to Kim Sae-ron's family's previous allegations against Kim Soo-hyun of dating the actress when she was 15. The family claims this relationship lasted for six years. These allegations were brought to light through the YouTube channel HoverLab, also known as Garosero Institute, which featured interviews with Kim Sae-ron's aunt.

Kim Soo-hyun's controversy, allegations, agency's response, and more

The controversy began on March 10, 2025, when Hoverlab, on YouTube, posted a video alleging Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were dating in 2015 while she was 15 years old and he was 27. This was supposedly backed up with a phone conversation with Kim Sae-ron's aunt saying the romance lasted for six years.

The Korea Herald reported that Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, later issued an official statement, denying such claims. Further, they clarified that their relationship began in the summer of 2019 after Kim Sae-ron was of legal age.

The situation escalated when Hoverlab released a photograph purportedly showing the 37-year-old actor washing dishes at Kim Sae-ron's residence. This image intensified public scrutiny and led to demands for a formal apology from the actor.

On March 17, 2025, Kim Sae-ron's family and their attorney claimed to have found legal documents. Allegedly, the documents were sent to the late actress by Gold Medalist, threatening with legal action if she attempted to contact the actor again. The family has expressed intentions to pursue legal measures against the actor and certain media outlets.

This information was revealed during a press conference held by the actress's family outside Seoul Metropolitan Police Station on March 17, 2025. Garosero host, Kim Se-ui, reported that the bereaved family also found a handwritten letter by the actress, where she had mentioned dating the actor in the past.

For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron died at the age of 24 on February 16, 2025. It is alleged that her financial duress was amplified by the Queen of Tears actor's company Gold Medalist, who asked her to pay 700 million won (approx. $485,049) by December 2024.

The amount was originally paid by Gold Medalist in 2022 to cover the late actress's DUI penalty fees. The late actress had reportedly texted the actor on KakaoTalk as per reports, where she requested him to save her. The message is from March 19, 2024, and parts of it read as:

“I plan to gradually pay back a percentage from each project I take on. I'm not saying that I won't pay the money back, but if you ask me for 700 Million KRW right now, I just physically can't. Do we really have to resort to a lawsuit? Please save me... I'm begging you. Please give me some time."

Brands and organizations such as PRADA and Dinto have terminated their deals with Kim Soo-hyun as of, March 14, 2025, due to the continuing controversy.

