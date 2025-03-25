Kim Soo-hyun's Taiwan fan meeting canceled amidst ongoing Kim Sae-ron dating controversy

On March 25, 2025, Yonhap News reported that Kim Soo-hyun's Taiwan fan meet event has been called off amid his ongoing controversy. The event, which was set to take place on March 30, was reportedly canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The official statement was released by 7-Eleven Taiwan via their social media accounts. The fan meeting was scheduled to be a part of the 2025 Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival.

Yonhap News reported that the cancellation penalty for the fan meet event cost 30 million Taiwanese dollars (around $907,660), which is approximately 1.3 billion KRW.

7-Eleven Taiwan's notice online stated:

"The 'Kim Soo-hyun fan meeting' originally scheduled for March 30th has been canceled as the actor's schedule has been adjusted and he cannot attend (the event)."

The cancellation comes in the wake of escalating allegations regarding Kim Soo-hyun's past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Following Kim Sae-ron's passing on February 16, 2025, claims surfaced suggesting that the Queen of Tears actor dated Kim Sae-ron when she was 15.

Background of Kim Soo-hyun and late Kim Sae-ron's dating controversy

On March 10, 2025, allegations began to spread regarding a possible relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. These claims were first made by the late Kim Sae-ron's aunt on the Garosero YouTube channel that same day. She claimed that the actor wanted to marry Kim Sae-ron after she became an adult.

The aunt also blamed the actor's agency, Gold Medalist, for allegedly pressuring Kim Sae-ron to pay back 700 million KRW (around $477,118). This amount was paid by Gold Medalist to cover her DUI damages penalty in 2022. The actress was under the same agency as Kim Soo-hyun till 2024.

However, the aunt revealed that Kim Sae-ron received a legal notice from the agency for debt settlement in March 2024. The actress reportedly tried calling and contacting the Queen of Tears actor to protect her from Gold Medalist's lawsuit. However, all her calls and messages reportedly went unanswered.

Following this, Sae-ron uploaded and quickly deleted an intimate picture of them on Instagram. Then, on February 16, 2025, she took her own life in her apartment, on the same day as Soo-hyun's 37th birthday. The police confirmed it as a s*icide.

At the time, the actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed the rumors regarding their relationship were untrue. Gold Medalist stated that the picture was taken when Kim Sae-ron was under their management.

However, following Kim Sae-ron's death, her family released additional statements and photos alleging a six-year-long relationship between the two actors, beginning in 2015 when Kim Sae-ron was 15 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27.

Gold Medalist initially denied all allegations and said they would take legal action against the Garosero YouTube channel and late Kim Sae-ron's family for defamation.

The events took a turn when a private video of Kim Soo-hyun was leaked to the internet. It was reportedly taken at Kim Sae-ron's home and allegedly showed the actor carressing the late actress's back.

Another photo, released by Garosero, allegedly exhibited the 37-year-old actor in a compromising position. The man in the photo, reported to be Soo-hyun, was half-naked and only had a t-shirt on his body while washing dishes at the late actress's home. This caught the media's attention and became the subject of public interest.

National World reported on March 23 that Gold Medalist filed a criminal complaint against the YouTube channel Garosero (or Hoverlab), members of Kim Sae-ron's family, and an individual referred to as Kim Sae-ron's aunt for "publicizing an inappropriate photo without consent."

Additionally, the actor's legal representatives, LKB & Partners, stated,

"We are currently considering legal measures over the false accusations that Kim Soo-hyun dated a minor."

Amidst the ongoing scandal, several global brands like PRADA, DINTO, Homeplus, Eider, and Cuckoo, among others, terminated their association with the Queen of Tears actor. Furthermore, the 37-year-old's Disney+ series, Knock Off, has also been shelved due to the ongoing controversy.

